Justin M. Rogers, a Democrat, has recently filed the paperwork to run again for the office of county surveyor.

Republican Sharla K. Plowman, a Republican, has announced her campaign to run for Circuit Court Clerk against incumbent Stephanie L. Brinegar, also a Republican.

Gary W. Powell, Republican, has joined the race to run with Tom Hart, a Republican, and Rhonda Childers, a Democrat, for the office of Estill County Judge-executive.

The current list of sheriff’s candidates also includes Teddy Hunt, Terry Carroll and Christopher Shawn Flynn, all on the Democratic ticket, as well as Russell “Doc” Morris, currently a sheriff’s deputy, Ken White, a Ravenna police officer, and Kevin Chaney, all Republicans, have filed to run for Estill County Sheriff.

Incumbent Rodney Davis, a Republican, filed for re-election as county attorney, and incumbent Jeff Hix, a Democrat, filed for re-election to the office of PVA.

Beverly “Bo” Morris, a Republican, filed for re-election as Estill County Jailer.

Brian Crowe and Elizabeth Henry Walling have filed as the Republican candidates seeking the county clerk position. Felicia Fike Campbell, a Democrat, has also filed to run for county clerk.

Ricky Williams, a Democrat, and Herman C. Price, a Republican, have filed to run for Constable in District 1, and several have joined the race for Constable in District 2, including Paul J.P. Barnes, Jerry Goosey, Tommy Mullen, and Charles “Jr.” Spicer, all Republicans.

Billy Goosey, Floyd Edmonson, and Rick Goosey, all Democrats, have filed to run for Constable in District 3.

Anthony “Tony” Murphy filed to run again for coroner.

Mike Abney had filed to run for Magistrate of District 1.

William “Bill” Eldridge filed as a Republican candidate to run for Magistrate District 2. Keith Bradley, also a Republican, and Bobby Gene Snowden, Jr., a Democrat, also filed.

Gerry Wayne Flannery, a Republican, filed to run for Magistrate, District 3. Melvin Douglas Fields, also a Republican, has also filed for that position, as well as Holden Hardy, a Democrat.

Tommy Joe “Tobo” Bryant has filed as a Republican candidate for the office of the Mayor of Irvine. Incumbents Tim Burkhart and Glenwood “Woody” Tipton have filed to run for a seat on the Irvine City Council.

There is a $50 fee to file to run for office, and the deadline to file for all partisan races is January 31.