Memphis, TN-Christian Harkins of Irvine is one of more than 650 high school cheerleaders and dancers from across the U.S. who will be representing Varsity Spirit in the world famous London New Year’s Day Parade. She attends Estill County High School.

The individuals invited to perform in the parade qualified for the trip after being selected as an All-American at a summer camp hosted by one of the Varsity Spirit camp brands, which include Universal Cheerleaders Association (UCA), Universal Dance Association (UDA), National Cheerleaders Association (NCA), National Dance Alliance (NDA) and United Spirit Association (USA).

All-Americans are selected to try out based on superior cheerleading, dancing and leadership skills at camps across the country. Only the top 10 percent of the more than 325,000 cheerleaders and dancers who attend the 5,000 Varsity Spirit summer camp sessions earn the chance to march in the holiday spectacular.

Harkins will be among parade performers from all over the world. The theme of this year’s parade is “Showtime!” and will celebrate the greatest shows on earth. Cheerleaders, dancers, marching bands, acrobats and more will make up the 10,000 performers representing 20 countries worldwide in the 2018 parade. Established as one of London’s biggest events, the parade is seen by nearly 300 million people around the world. In addition to cheering in the parade, All-Americans will be able to celebrate the holiday’s European style with the chance to tour some of London’s most historic sites during their seven-day stay.

“I am very honored to be one of the first ever cheerleaders from Estill County to actually perform in the London New Year’s Parade to be on the All American team! I can’t wait to travel to London and represent my hometown and school at a national level, this a once in a lifetime opportunity,” shared Harkins.

“This is the 30th year we’ve been able to bring these talented cheerleaders and dancers to London, where they can showcase their skills to a very enthusiastic international audience, and explore the rich cultural heritage of this great city,” says Mike Fultz, the International Event Coordinator for Varsity Spirit.

