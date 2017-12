Devan Doty received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Homeland Security from Eastern Kentucky University at their 110th Fall Commencement on December 15, 2017. Pictured with Devan are his brothers, mother and father, left to right: Andrew Doty, Donna Doty, Devan, Lane Doty and Todd Doty. A reception was held after the ceremony at the home of his grandfather, Donnie Kearns.