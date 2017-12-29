by Pam Young

Organizing Specialist

Years ago, when I was experimenting with my sidetracked nature, I tethered myself to the post in the middle of a round oak table using a six-foot rope. I attached the other end to my ankle. I had a dust rag and Pledge and a basket for “put-aways,” so I could deliver them when I’d cleaned the circle within the radius of six feet. This was all for keeping me in one place until the cleaning was done in that place. (I’d gotten the idea from a goat that lived on a farm near me. She was also on a rope and had cleared a weed-ridden patch into a perfect circle that resembled a putting green.)

I went through the holidays with my leg in a brace. (I broke my kneecap while on a walk with my son in Brooklyn, NY. In a way having only one leg to use was almost the same as being tethered to a table. It has caused me to slow down my “action” while my brain remained at its normal output of information. One example happened every time I’d leave one room to go to another (which I tried to keep to a minimum). First I’d make sure I had a list of what I’d be doing in the room I was headed for; sort of like making a grocery list. So going from the living room to the kitchen, my list would read:

Glass of water

Get hamburger out of freezer

Make salad dressing for lunch

Grab some peanuts for a snack

Get cookbook to take back to living room

I knew when I got my leg back, I certainly won’t be making a list like that each time I left a room, but I gradually learned that just a little mindfulness as I moved around my house achieved so much. AND consciously slowing down is a big deal! We could all slow down a little! Try this sometime today: STOP right in the middle of doing whatever it is that you’re doing and for one minute, see what you can do right there in the space you’re in. I’ve found usually there’s something to do right under my nose.

While on one leg, I caught myself humming a Simon and Garfunkel tune “Feeling Groovy,” so I Googled the lyrics and am sharing the first verse with you.

Slow down, you move too fast

You got to make the morning last

Just kicking down the cobblestones

Looking for fun and feelin’ groovy

Of course, I just had to write a verse of my own:

Slow down, just what’s your hurry

Go too fast and life gets blurry

Take more time to have some fun

Life is good when feeling’ groovy

What a perfect time of year to feel groovy! Maybe you can try feelin’ groovy when you’re at the bank, the grocery store, the gas station, in traffic, just start humming the chorus:

Doot-in doo-doo, feelin’ groovy

Ba da da da da da da, feelin’ groovy

I’ve always urged SHEs to “check your hands before they leave a room,” because often we unconsciously migrate clutter from one room to the other, now with just a little more awareness, coupled with slowing your body down, I hope you’ll be surprised by how much you get accomplished!

Maybe that could be your New Year’s Resolution! SLOW DOWN.

