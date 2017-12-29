Barbara Wade Haggard Mink, 74

Barbara Wade Haggard Mink, 74, of Irvine died Monday, December 18, at the Irvine Nursing Home. She was born December 28, 1942, in Estill County. She was an Estill County native and a business woman in both Irvine and Richmond. She’ll be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include two sons, Shawn Tipton and wife, Jennifer Tipton of Waco and Jeremy Tipton of Irvine; a brother, San Scott and wife, Sharon Scott of Irvine; a sister, Linda Scott of Berea; two grandchildren, Tyler Tipton and wife, Chelsea Tipton of Richmond and Lauren Tipton of Waco.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Frances Embry Lilly; and step Father, Milton Lilly.

A private service was held. Arrangements under the direct care of Coffman Funeral Home & Creamatory.

Teddy Ray Rose, 57

Teddy Ray Rose, 57, of Grindstone Road in Irvine died Thursday, December 21, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born September 15, 1960, in Estill County, a son of Anna Ruth Dawes Rose and the late Virgil J. Rose. He was a self-employed railroad contractor working with the Bluegrass Ordinance and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was a member of the Christian Faith.

In addition to his mother, he is also survived by his wife, Michelle Lynn Conrad Rose; three daughters, Wynema Willis and husband, Lucas Willis of Richmond, DaMeida Rogers and husband, Joey Rogers of Irvine, and Ashley Sanderson and husband, Joel Sanderson of Florida; a son, Steven Smith of Florida; a sister, Tammy Walling and husband, Russell Walling of Irvine; two brothers, Terry Rose and wife, Wilma Rose of Irvine, and Tony Wayne Rose and wife, Donna Rose of Richmond; six grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, December 27, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.