Adult Bookclub

The Adult Bookclub meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. New members are welcome to join. We are currently reading “A Big Little Life” by Dean Koontz and is available for checkout at the Estill County Public Library. For more information please contact Lesa Ledford, Adult Services Librarian at the Estill County Public Library by calling 606-723-3030.

Adult Education

A college counselor will be at the Estill County Adult Learning Center on January 24, 2018. Anyone interested in finding out more about attending college may call the office at 723-7323 for an appointment. The counselor can assist adults and high school seniors with admissions and financial aid assistance, as well as provide them information on college/technical/vocational school, student loan counseling, and career counseling. Financial assistance may be obtained for taking the GED.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Blood Drive

There will be a blood drive in the Estill County Community on Sat., Jan. 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in the Fellowship Hall at 270 Main Street in Irvine. To schedule your life-saving appointment or to get more information, call 800.775-2522, ext. 3758. As always, walk-ins are also welcome. Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show a photo I.D. and meet additional requirements. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be found at kybloodcenter.org.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Call to Veterans

We are now collecting information and pictures for a book to honor the men and women of Estill County that served in the military during the Korean War and/or Vietnam War. If you or a member of your family served, please pick up a form at the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society at 133 Broadway in Irvine on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the Estill Public Library, Monday through Saturday. Deadline is June 30, 2018.

Cooking Around the World: Italy

If you love to try new foods and learn about different countries, Cooking Around the World is a hands on program where we get to cook and taste different dishes from around the world and also learn about that country and their culture. You will learn how to prepare easy and delicious recipes that represents each country. The next program will highlight the foods and culture of Italy and will be on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. During this program, participants will be learning how to make pasta from scratch and much more! If you would like to sign up for this program please call your Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, Thays Flores at 606-723-4557.

Health Department to Close

Estill County Health Department will be closed from December 22,2017 until January 2, 2017. In the case Public Health is needed: Please contact the Estill County Dispatch at their Non-emergency number 606-723-2201. Thank You, and have a wonderful Christmas and New Year!

Homeschool Enrichment

Our Homeschool Enrichment group will meet on Thursday, December 28 at 1 in the meeting room at the Estill County Public Library. We will be hosting Debbie Cox, our guest speaker from Interfaith Wellness. We will learn several things about staying healthy. All new and experienced homeschool families are welcome. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts a Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Masonic Lodge Supper

Irvine Masonic Lodge #137 F & AM will be having their annual supper on January 6, 2018, at the Lodge building located at the corner of Lilly Avenue and Broadway in Irvine. The supper will be served at 6 p.m. Fried fish, shrimp, French fries, cole slaw, hush puppies, dessert and drinks will be served. The public, all Masons, their families and friends are invited to attend. The cost of the supper will be $10 and includes all you want to eat. Children 12 and under eat for free.

Retiree Lunch

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will meet for lunch 11:30 AM, Tuesday, Jan. 9 at Blue Isle in Winchester. All former employees and retirees of Winchester Sylvania are welcome to join us for lunch.

Storytime Happenings

Due to the Holidays, there will be no Starry Time Storytime on December 25th or January 1st. There will be storytime at 10:30 on Wednesday only this week. We will back to our regular schedule after the New Year’s Day.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Tots Express is a program to introduce 3 to 5 year old children to pre-school and help them become Kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. This is open to children who are not currently enrolled in pre-school at South Irvine Early Learning Center. Dates are: Jan 12, Feb 9, March 9, March 23*, April 13, and April 27, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Attendance at each session is encouraged to ensure your child gets the greatest benefit of the program. Please note some dates may change due to weather. If Estill County Schools are closed, Tots Express will be cancelled. Tots Express classes are at South Irvine Early Learning Center. (We will meet at the Public Library Nov 17 and March 23.) Call 606-723-4700 to register. Registration deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Questions? call Mary Raider, 606-723-5830.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Women’s Memoir Writing Workshop

There will be a free Women’s Memoir Writing Workshop taught by Donna M. Crow, mid-January through mid-February. Time and day to be arranged. Classes meet once weekly, and are co-sponsored by Sacred Space Healing, Interfaith Wellness Center, and the Kentucky Foundation for Women. Writing memoir is a fantastic tool for healing, grieving, learning more about yourself and others or simply telling the stories you want to share with your children and grandchildren. Have you overcome hardships? Are you in the midst of change? Have you learned lessons you could share with others? Looking for understanding of your own circumstances? Or, just want to share your story with other women? Come join this small class as we explore exercises, writing techniques and prompts aimed toward self-awareness and healing. (personal sharing is optional) Write a powerful monologue, an amusing story or search for inner peace. Enrollment is limited. Pre-registration encouraged. For further information or to register call 859-302-0060.