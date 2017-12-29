Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry

The Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry also invites you to a night watch service, on Sunday night, December 31, 2017, beginning at 8 p.m. lasting until after midnight. Bill Wesley, from Body of Christ Ministries, will be ministering. Everyone is welcome! The church is located at 400 Duck Wear Rd., Irvine, Ky., 40336. Call 723-0343.

White Oak Church of God

New Years Eve Services

The White Oak Church of God will be having a New Years Eve service that will begin at 8 p.m. on December 31. Pastor Woosley and the congregation invites everyone to attend.