Every year our hearts are full from the all the kindness, encouragement, and donations from our local businesses and those who work to make Christmas special for sick children at our local hospital, all in memory of our precious Will. Once again the Estill County High School Cheerleaders and coaches Sarah Young and Tierra Murphy took time out of their busy schedules to shop and deliver this year’s toys to Marcum and Wallace Hospital. Also, in the photo are Class of 2011 President, Terra Durbin, who works every aspect of the toy drive and Will’s classmate, Kelby Robinson. Our community is absolutely amazing, and our family is very humbled and thankful for you all.

Thank you,

Dixie Wise