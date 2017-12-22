The Estill County Middle School 8th grade team beat Powell County, 32-28, to advance to the 56th district title game against Lee County. They won that game too; Estill 54, Lee County 36. Pictured, standing in the back row, from left, are Coach Seth Martin, Alec Arthur, Keaton Henry, Landon Baskin, Noah Lutes, Lucas Flynn, Landon Napier, and Johnathon Short. Kneeling in the front row are Eli Hardy, Shorty Hatton, Bryce Willis, Ty Niece, Jameson Miller and Gabe Hall.

At left, Keaton Henry and Alec Arthur position themselves defensively against Lee County.