Bonnie Jean Ballard Arthur, 83

Bonnie Jean Ballard Arthur, 83, widow of Jearl Dean Arthur, died Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Windsor Care Center in Mount Sterling. She was born in Powell Co. on August 21, 1934 to the late Elza and Grace Barnes Ballard. She retired from GTE Sylvania and was a KY Colonel. She also was a member of Powell Co. and Estill Co. Historical Societies and a member of First Church of God.

She is survived by one daughter, Leah Thompson and husband, Kenny Thompson; three sons, Micheal Dean Arthur, Glenn Steven Arthur, Mark Arthur and wife, Marcia Arthur; eight grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three sisters, Pat Rainey, Lois Thares, Ester Hall; one brother, Lloyd Ballard; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Friday, December 15, at Scobee Funeral Home. Burial in the Winchester Cemetery.

Loveda Allen Walton Farthing, 77

Loveda Allen Walton Farthing, 77, of Wisemantown Road in Irvine, died Monday, December 11, at her home, following a long illness. She was born March 27, 1940, in Estill County, a daughter of the late Carroll Allen and Lettie Gambrel Walton. She retired from Westinghouse where she was an inspector and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was a member of the Crooked Creek Christian Church and a former member of the Eastern Star. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Harvey Farthing.

She is survived by a daughter, Rosemary F. Eveland and boyfriend, Mike Kirby of Estill County; a son, Tommy L. Farthing and wife, Carol Farthing of Estill County; two sisters, Irma Abner of Montgomery County and Laura McIntosh of Montgomery County; a brother, Glendon Walton of Ohio; 12 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild

She was preceded in death by a son, Emmons Dale Farthing Sr., and a brother, Colettis Walton.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, December 16, 1at the Crooked Creek Christian Church by Bro. Allen Epperson. Burial in the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dylan Farthing, Tommy Farthing II, Lee Dixon, Landon Hicks, Marty Newton, and Jeff Riddell. Honorary Pallbearers were Michael Kirby and Michael Eveland. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements.

Billy F. “Red” Williams, Sr., 80

Billy F. “Red” Williams, Sr., 80, husband of Linda Hunt Williams, died Sunday, December 17, at Central Baptist Hospital in Lexington, after a short illness. He was a native of Estill County and a son of the late Clarence Terrell and Geneva Thomas Williams. He was a veteran of the United States Army Reserve, retiring with the rank of First Sergeant. He was a Locomotive Engineer for the L&N and CSX Railroads, a real estate agent, and an auctioneer. He also served as a Deacon at Irvine First Christian Church, was a Past Master of Irvine Masonic Lodge #137 F&AM, and was a member of Olieka Shrine. He was preceded in death by his brother, Clarence Thomas “Bimbo” Williams; and sisters, Ella Lee Cyrus and Virginia “Jenny” Ann Jennings.

Survivors include his wife, Linda Hunt Williams; his sons, Todd Williams and wife, Melba Williams and Billy F. “Bee” Williams and wife, Andrea Williams; his grandchildren, Lauren Williams, Evan Williams, Noah Williams, and Luke Williams; and multiple nieces and nephews.

A “Gathering of Family and Friends” will be held Wednesday, December 20th from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. and a “Celebration of Life Service” will be held Thursday, December 21 at 11 a.m. Both events will take place at Irvine First Christian Church, 270 Main St., Irvine, Ky.

Instead of flowers the family requests donations be made in Red’s name to the Estill County Community Food Bank. Checks can be mailed to Estill County Community Food Bank, P.O. Box 415, Irvine, KY 40336 or dropped off at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Virgil Ben Barnett, 88

Virgil Ben Barnett, 88, died Friday, December 8, at Clark Regional Medical Center, Winchester. He was born June 23, 1929 in Winchester to the late Perry Oliver and Betty Abney Barnett. He was owner of EZ Stop Market and the Clay City IGA. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge.

Survivors include a son, Delmer Barnett and wife, Janet Barnett of Irvine; a daughter, Diann Meadows, Clay City; grandchildren, Jeff Barnett, Scott Meadows and wife, Angie Meadows, Cory Meadows and wife, Whitney Meadows, Brooke Young and husband, Randall Young, Britni Farris and husband, Seth Farris, and Krana Puckett; great-grandchildren, Luke Barnett, Olivia Meadows, Landon Meadows, Samuel Meadows, Jack Harrison Meadows, Spencer Young, Sawyer Young, Sullynger Young, Dalton Farris, and Teagen Farris.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Perry Oliver and Betty Abney Barnett; wife, Easter Adelene Abney Barnett; daughter, Patsy Darlene Barnett; grandson, Duane Allan Barnett; brothers and sisters, Flora Abney, Hazel Howell, Cassie Barnett, Grover Barnett, Earl Barnett, Kenzie Barnett, Irene Minker, and Molly Barnett.

Funeral services were held Monday, December 11, at Davis & Davis Funeral Home by Rev. Dwaine Meadows and Rev. Stephen Donithan. Visitation was Sunday from 5 until 9 p.m. at the funeral home with masonic rights at 8 p.m. Burial in the Barnett Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeff Barnett, Scott Meadows, Cory Meadows, Randall Young, Seth Farris, Luke Barnett, Gary Meadows, and Jeremy Davis. Honorary pallbearers were all employees past and present at EZ Stop Market and Clay City IGA, customers of EZ Stop Market and Clay City IGA, Jimmy Barnett, Dwight Barnett, Markel Reed, James Cook, Larry Patterson, Chad Rice, Chris Rader, Jeff Childers, Steve Hale, Bruce and Carol Snowden, Beuford Mattingly, Mike Brown, Jimmy Bonny, and Gary Carmichael.

Della Mae Coyle Rose, 96

Della Mae Coyle Rose, 96, of Irvine, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother died in the loving arms of her children on December 15. She was born in Estill County on September 18, 1921 to the late Wilce and Amanda Logston Coyle. She was a lifelong homemaker and a loving wife and mother. Her family, Raymond, and their children, were the most important part of her life. She was an adoring wife, and devoted mother and grandmother. She was admired for her warmth, tenderness, loving gentle spirit and great strength her entire life.

She is survived by her three children, Phyllis Wyse, Ken Rose and wife, Beverly Rose, and Judie Albrecht and husband, Richard Albrecht; two sisters, Verna Hurt and Imogene Richardson and husband, Roy Richardson; five grandchildren, Sandra, Teresa, Tina, Kevin and Toyna; 16 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; and many dear friends.

She was precious to everyone who was close to her. She was beloved by her children and their spouses and her grandchildren for all of the time she spent with them. She was always happiest when cooking dinner surrounded by her family. She was a devout member of the Beaver Pond Christian Church for most of her life.

She was proceeded in death by her loving husband of 61 years, Raymond Rose; her brothers, Dewey Coyle, Ralph Coyle, Albert Coyle, Hampton Coyle, and Esmer Coyle; and sisters, Anna Douglas, Emma Cates, Loraine Rose, and Hazel Rose.

Funeral Services were conducted Tuesday, December 19, at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home with Bro. Linville Dunaway and Bro. Glendon Mays officiating. Burial in the Richmond Cemetery..

Lucille Wilson Birch, 92, of Winchester, widow of Charlie A. Birch, died Wednesday, December 13, at the Clark Regional Medical Center. A native of Clark County, she was born October 2, 1925, to the late Walter and Florence Hackworth Wilson. She was a member of the Christview Christian Church.

She is survived by two sons, Doug Christopher and wife, Linda Christopher of Winchester and Randall Christopher and wife, Joyce Christopher of Irvine; a step-son, Kenneth Birch and wife, Abby Birch of Somerset; a step daughter-in-law, Susan Birch of Winchester; four grandchildren, Angela Schanding and husband, Brent Schanding, Stacey Dattilo and husband, Mike Dattilo, Kyle Christopher and wife, Kelly Christopher, and Blake Christopher; five great-grandchildren, Tirzah Grace Schanding, Naomi Faith Schanding, Nathan Christopher Dattilo, Rachel Hope Dattilo, and Anna Joy Dattilo. She was preceded in death by step-son, Danny Birch.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, December 18, at the Christview Christian Church, 3133 New Boonesboro Road, with Forrest Hahn presiding. Burial in the Winchester Cemetery.

Billy Boian, 85

Billy Boian, 85, widower of Elsie Curtis Boian, died on December 9. He was a native of Estill County a son of the late Earl and Allie Tuttle Boian. He was a pastor at the Dug Hill Pentecostal Church and a Marine Corp Veteran. He was preceded in death by his sister, Elsie Arvin.

Survivors include his sons, Wallace Boian and James Boian and wife, Shelia Boian; his daughters, Kimberly St. Savior and husband, Jerry St. Savior, and Dixie Lea and husband, Carl Lea; his grandchildren, Jeremiah Boian, Logan Parks, Dakota Lawson, and DylanWarner.

Services were held Friday, December 15, at the Lewis Abner Home for Funerals with Bruce Harrison officiating. Burial in the Boian Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeremiah Boian, Steven Parks, Wallace Boian, and James Boian.