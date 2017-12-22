Drip Rock Christmas Play

Drip Rock Baptist Church will be having their annual Christmas play on Saturday night, Dec. 23, at 7 p.m., weather permitting. All are welcome!

Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry

Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry invites you to a Christmas play called “Light of the World.” It will happen on Sunday morning December 24, 2017, at 11 a.m. The church is located at 400 Duck Wear Rd. Irvine, Ky. 40336. Call (606) 723-0343 with any questions. The pastor is Larry Collins.

The Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry also invites you to a night watch service, on Sunday night, December 31, 2017, beginning at 8 p.m. lasting until after midnight. Bill Wesley, from Body of Christ Ministries, will be ministering. Everyone is welcome! The church is located at 400 Duck Wear Rd., Irvine, Ky., 40336. Call 723-0343.

White Oak Church of God

New Years Eve Services

The White Oak Church of God will be having a New Years Eve service that will begin at 8 p.m. on December 31. Pastor Woosley and the congregation invites everyone to attend.

Wisemantown United Methodist

Church Services

A Christmas Eve service will be held at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church Sunday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. Greg McClellan, pastor, will have a message and Communion will be served. A light meal will be served afterwards.

The morning worship service on Sunday, Dec. 24 will be at 11 a.m. The choir will sing as the special, “This Peaceful Night.” Visitors are always welcome. The church is located at 1358 Wisemantown Rd., Irvine.