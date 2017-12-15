Photo courtesy of Danielle Patrick

Traffic tie-ups such as this one at Waco caused problems all around the area Saturday night.

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Local dispatchers and first responders were busy early Saturday evening, but despite a flurry of calls for help, there were only five injury accidents reported. No one was seriously injured, said rescue squad captain Chris Mitchell on Monday.

Two injury accidents were reported on Hwy. 52, one on Barnes Mt., one on Hwy. 89, and one on Hwy. 82, and they all happened at about the same time, just as it got dark and cold enough for a light snowfall to freeze into black ice.

Mitchell said there were also reports of a traffic backup at the Powell/Estill County line, because of vehicles that couldn’t make it up the hill.

Two Estill County ambulances responded to more serious accidents in Madison County.

Local fire departments responded to 23 accidents on Saturday evening, most of which were calls to help get out of the ditch, said Chad Neal, with the Irvine Fire Department.

As more snow was expected early in the week, “The most important thing to remember…” said Melisse Jesse with EMS, “…if it’s snowing, don’t be out.”

Jesse also reminded that the state has issued new “Priority Route” definitions, which are listed below:

Priority A: Interstates, parkways and major arteries with the highest traffic volume. While all roads are treated during a winter storm, these receive top priority with a goal of a one-hour turnaround time on interstates and two-hour turnaround on other A routes.

Priority B: Highways that are not as heavily traveled as ‘A’ routes are treated next. All Priority B routes should be completely treated during a routine winter storm with a goal of a four-hour turnaround.

Priority C: Mainly rural and other low-volume routes are third on the list. The cabinet’s goal is to treat Priority C routes within 8 hours of the beginning of a routine snow event, and with an 8 hour turnaround time after that. Priority C roads will not be treated between the hours of 9 p.m. and 5 a.m., but they will be pre-treated just like the other state roads.