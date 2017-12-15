Chris Pasley

Last Saturday, junior trumpeter for the Marching Engineers and the pep band, Christopher Pasley, auditioned for the Kentucky All State Band and secured fifth chair in the All State Symphonic Band.

Pasley was one of over 1000 high school musicians gathered at John Hardin High School, all competing for a coveted chair in the All State Symphonic Band or the All State Concert Band. Nearly 200 of these students were trumpet players, auditioning for one of the 32 available positions. For the audition, judges required that students perform two prepared pieces, sight read, and play major scales.

After giving a tremendous performance, Pasley was named fifth chair in the All State Symphonic Band, an honor exclusive to the top twelve trumpet players in the state (the other 20 are chosen for the lesser Concert Band). Not only did Chris earn a chair in the top band, but he was also the named the fifth best trumpet player in Kentucky!

Band director Jason Bowles characterized this accomplishment as “yet another milestone for our music program here in Estill County, and a truly remarkable achievement for Chris.”

In the history of their participation in All State Band auditions, the high school band has had seven students make it into either band. However, Pasley is the first student in program history to be named to the All State Symphonic Band, with his fifth chair seating setting the standard for future Estill County musicians.

Pasley will be performing with the All State Symphonic Band at the Kentucky Music Educators’ Association Professional Development Conference at the Kentucky Center for the Arts (Louisville) in February.

Congratulations, Chris, on your groundbreaking accomplishment!