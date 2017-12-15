Photo submitted

The Estill Engineers recently competed in the State Special Olympics bowling tournament in Louisville December 2-3. Pictured from left to right are team members: Laith Barnett, Brianna Carver, McKenzie Watkins (unified partner) Zachary King, Tiffany Trent, Niki Richardson, Dakota Glasson, Erik Marchant, Anika West (unified partner) Travis Cox, Seth Fowler and Austin Morris (unified partner). (A unified partner does not have a disability but is a peer for the kids. They compete as partners in some events.) The team brought home a bunch of gold, silver and bronze medals and had a blast spending the weekend together.