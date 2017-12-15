Amber Nicole Hail, 38

Amber Nicole Hail, 38, of Doe Creek Road in Irvine died Wednesday, December 6, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a short illness. She was born April 19, 1979 in Pulaski County and was the daughter of Edwin Charles Hail and the late Vickie Lynn Tipton. She was an employee of Wendy’s Restaurant and attended the Body of Christ. She had lived in Estill County all her life.

Survivors in addition to her father include her grandparents, Rose Reeves and Tommy Reeves of Estill County, and Lerleen Hail of Somerset; her daughter, Jaycee Lynn Hail; a half-brother, Jerod Burkett and wife, Katie Burkett of Lexington; a special cousin, Bailey Durham; special uncle, Harold Durham, Jr.; and special aunts, Tonya Adams and Kelli Schoolar.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, December 9, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at the Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jessica Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, Steven Walters, Mike Horn, James Horn, and Jared Burkett.

Jackie Stephen Plowman, 61

Jackie Stephen Plowman, 61, of Summit Drive in Irvine, died Monday, December 4, at his home, following a long illness. He was born December 7, 1955, in Middletown, Ohio, a son of the late Boyd Plowman and Edith Young Plowman Martin. He was a construction worker and had lived in Estill County for the past 20 years. He attended the Irvine First Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by his wife, Betty F. Bowles Plowman; two sons, Steven Jack Plowman and wife, Christy Plowman of Florida, and Bryan Allen Plowman of Florida; two sisters, Sandy Snowden McIntosh of Richmond, and Lisa Plowman of Irvine; three brother, Leonard Snowden of Ohio, Ray Snowden of Irvine, and Tracy Snowden of Irvine; and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, Mary Jo Plowman Combs and Jerry Snowden.

Memorial services were conducted Friday, December 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Atwood Winkle.

Richard Lowell Reeves, 72

Richard Lowell Reeves,72, of Richmond Road in Irvine died Thursday, December 7, at his home following a long illness. He was born January 4, 1945 in Hazard and was the son of the late James Carlos and Lella Price Reeves. He was the former Assistant Pastor for the late Bro. Beverly Arvin at the Wagersville Community Pentecostal Church of God. His lifelong desire was to go home to be with the Lord and to see his mother and father and loved ones that have gone before. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by a sister, Faye Spicer of Cartersville, Georgia; a brother, Freddie Reeves and wife, Edna Reeves of Estill County; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by four sisters and six brothers.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, December 10, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.