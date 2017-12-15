Mt. Carmel Christian Church

A children’s Christmas play entitled, “How the Grinch found Christ” will be performed on Sun., Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Christian Church. There will also be a Candlelight Service on Sun., Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. Call 606-726-9342, with any questions.

Pine Hill Baptist

The Pine Hill Baptist Church will be presenting a Christmas play entitled “Mending Fences” Wednesday, December 20, beginning at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served.

Rice Station Christian Community Dinner

Rice Station Christian Church will be having a community dinner Saturday, December 16, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Everyone is welcome.

Salem Baptist Church presents “A Very Missional Christmas”

Salem Baptist Church located at 4470 Spout Springs Rd, Irvine will be presenting a youth Christmas Play entitled “A Very Missional Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. and again on Wednesday, December 20, at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Wisemantown United Methodist Church

The “Christmas Nativity Pageant” will be presented by children and youth on Sunday, December 17, at 5 p.m. A light meal will be served afterwards. Also, a Christmas Eve service will be Sunday, December 24 at 6 p.m. at the church. Greg McClellan, pastor, will have a message and communion will be served. A light meal will be served afterwards. All are invited and visitors are always welcome. The church is located at 1358 Wisemantown Road.