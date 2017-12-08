The Estill County FFA recently received funds from the Kentucky FFA Foundation as their portion of the $10 voluntary contribution that Estill County residents paid when renewing their farm license plates. The funds generated in Estill County are split equally between the FFA, 4H, and Kentucky Proud to promote agricultural education and agricultural products in Kentucky. Estill County received $301.67 as their third of the total Ag Tag funds donated, and will use these funds to cover Chapter operating costs throughout the year.

The local FFA encourages more residents to make the voluntary $10 donation this spring when renewing their farm tags; Estill County sold 894 farm plates last year, and only 20 percent of those added the donation. This program has the potential to generate over $8,000 to support youth and agricultural producers in our county that participate in FFA, 4H, and Kentucky Proud, so when renewing your tags, please support these programs with a $10 donation.