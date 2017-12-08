By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Photos by Lisa Bicknell

Samuel Adams, at left, is the director of the school guitar ensemble. This is the second year he has been teaching classes in the schools.

The Estill County Guitar Ensemble presented a fall guitar concert at West Irvine Elementary last Thursday night.

This is the second year guitar class has been offered at the high school, and the first year the middle school has offered the class. About 75 students are taking guitar classes at both the schools, said Samuel Adams, ensemble director. Most of them participated in the concert.

Some of the students who performed have only had the class for one semester.

“It’s hard sometimes to get them to play in groups, but we have several songs with more than one part happening at the same time, so to teach it, we go part by part and section by section,” said Adams. “As long as we start slow and with small chunks we’re able to build it up to the full song.”

“I’m very proud of them for their hard work.”

The internationally recognized University of Kentucky Guitar Quartet also performed some numbers with the Estill County students, as well as a few on their own.

The guitar program in the schools is supported entirely through fundraising and donations. Anyone who would like to help support the guitar program in the schools may donated by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/ecmsguitars or by emailing samuel.adams@estill.kyschools.us.