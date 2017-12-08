By LIndsey Wood

CVT Sports Reporter

Last Friday, senior athlete Kaylee Covey, daughter of Traci and Brian, signed to play softball at Lindsey Wilson College.

Covey has played fast-pitch softball for the Lady Engineers for four years; she also plays volleyball and is a cheerleader.Covey is an outstanding pitcher and a strong player, both physically and mentally. With her whizzing fastball, deadly change-up, and tricky curve-ball, she defeats even the best of hitters. Assistant coach for the Lady Engineers, Danny Wood, said of Covey: “Kaylee is a great competitor. She has worked so hard to achieve her goals. It [took] a lot of time and effort from the entire family to accomplish this; I am very happy for all of them.”

On her decision to play at the next level, specifically at Lindsey Wilson, Kaylee said, “I have been wanting to go to Lindsey Wilson since I was in eighth grade. We played a triangle over there, and I fell in love with the whole field. After talking to the coaches, I really got a sense of family. Also, the small campus reminds me of [Estill County], and I just got a good feeling.”