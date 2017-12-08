Edna Burdine Gordon, 82

Edna Burdine Gordon, 82, widow of Jay Gordon died Thursday, November 30, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a native of Madison County, a daughter of the late Gene and Nannie Ingram Burdine. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Upper Redlick Baptist Church.

Survivors include two sons, Larry J. Gordon and Melvin Gordon and wife, Linda Gordon; five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Gene Allen Gordon; a brother, Clyde Eugene Burdine; a sister, Roxie Burns.

Services were held Monday, December 4, with Pastor Sidney Sparks officiating. Burial in the Lunsford Cemetery.

Justin Glenn Hobbs, 28

Justin Glenn Hobbs, 28, of Ticky Fork Drive in Ravenna died Monday, November 20, at his home. He was born October 5, 1989 in Mt. Sterling and was the son of Cheryl Hobbs Embs and the late Gary Joe Snowden. He attended the Irvine First Church of God and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

Survivors in addition to his mother include two half-sisters, Laura Lynn Snowden Mainous of Estill County and Miranda Webb of Estill County; a half-brother, Joe David Snowden of Estill County; special aunts, Anita Hobbs Marcum and Mildred Moore; and special cousins, Amy Jo Harkins, James Herbert Hobbs, Chris Camden, and Terry Camden.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, November 29, at the Marcum Cemetery by Donnie Watson. The Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Esther Garcia Martinez Nunnelley, 49

Esther Garcia Martinez Nunnelley, 49, of Irvine, died Saturday, November 25, at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. She was born April 21, 1968 in San Antonio, Texas to the late Ramon Torres Martinez and Maria Garcia Hernandez Fowler. She moved to Estill County thirty years ago from San Antonio, Texas, she attended the New Beginning Fellowship and previously worked as a nursing aid. She enjoyed; listening to music, picnics, fishing, camping, cooking, her flower gardens and most of all, spending time with her family. She’ll be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Survivors include two daughters, Priscilla Garcia Nilhas and husband, Brian Nilas of Ravenna and Leighandra Kirby and girlfriend, Brittany McKenzie of Irvine; one granddaughter, Rebecca Nilhas of Ravenna; one sister, Maricruz Parker and boyfriend, Dallas Harrison of Irvine.

Graveside service were held Saturday, December 2, at the Mansfield Cemetery, 795 Driftwood Drive, Ravenna, Kentucky 40472. Arrangements under the direct care of Coffman Funeral Home & Crematory. Guestbook at coffmanfuneral.com

Donald Ray Woolery, 81

Donald Ray Woolery, 81, of Meade Drive in Irvine died Thursday, November 30, 2017, at his home following a long illness. He was born December 3, 1935 in Estill County and was the son of the late Tracy W. and Fannie Lee Wiseman Woolery. He was retired from the CSX Railroad with 39 years of service. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a member of the VFW. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife, Linda Hawkins Woolery; two sons, Kevin Woolery of Estill County and Jason B. Woolery of Estill County; a granddaughter, Brittany Woolery of Fayette County; and four brothers, Michael Woolery of Madison County, Steve Woolery of Estill County, Greg Woolery of Estill County, and Kim Woolery of Estill County.

He was preceded in death by his son, David Woolery.

He had requested cremation and no services were planned as he had desired.