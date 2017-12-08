Live Nativity

Rice Station Christian Church will again host their live nativity, on December 8 and 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Movie Night at Ravenna Christian

Friday, December 8, at 6:30 p.m. will be Movie Night at Ravenna Christian Church. “Finding Normal” will be shown and the menu will be finger foods. Come in from the cold and enjoy a night of food and fellowship. Everyone is welcome.

Rice Station Christian Community Dinner

Rice Station Christian Church will be having a community dinner Saturday, December 16, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall. Everyone is welcome.

Salem Baptist Church presents “A Very Missional Christmas”

Salem Baptist Church located at 4470 Spout Springs Rd, Irvine will be presenting a youth Christmas Play entitled “A Very Missional Christmas” on Sunday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m. and again on Wed. Dec. 20, at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Services for David Harris

David Harris died suddenly. Saint Elizabeth Catholic Church will be having services on Saturday, December 9, beginning at 10 a.m.