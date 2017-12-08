Adult Bookclub

The Adult Bookclub meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. New members are welcome to join. We are currently reading “A Big Little Life” by Dean Koontz and is available for checkout at the Estill County Public Library. For more information please contact Lesa Ledford, Adult Services Librarian at the Estill County Public Library by calling 606-723-3030.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at WestCare at 105 Main Street.. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429for more information.

American Legion

Sons of the American Legion and the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the American Legion are hosting a Christmas Luau on December 9, 2017 at American Legion Post 79. Kenny Chenault will provide music, and there will be a pig roast with trimmings. Put your grass skirts and Hawaiian attire on and come join the fun. Food will be served at 7 p.m. and the DJ will start at 8 p.m.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Call to Veterans

We are now collecting information and pictures for a book to honor the men and women of Estill County that served in the military during the Korean War and/or Vietnam War. If you or a member of your family served, please pick up a form at the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society at 133 Broadway in Irvine on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the Estill Public Library, Monday through Saturday. Deadline is June 30, 2018.

CD Art Class

On Saturday, December 16 there will be a CD Art class at the Estill County Public Library beginning at 10 o’clock. All supplies will be provided, all you need to bring is your creativity. Please call or stop by the library to register for this class. For more information, please call Lesa Ledford, Adult Services Librarian at 606-723-3030. The Estill County Public Library is located at 246 Main Street in Irvine, Kentucky.

Chemical Demilitarization Meeting

There will be a Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at Eastern Kentucky University’s Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level, Kit Carson Drive, in Richmond, KY. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. For More Information contact the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944.

Christmas Cantata

The choir and guests of Irvine First Christian Church, under the direction of Becky Snowden, will be presenting the Christmas Cantata “The Greatest Story Ever Told” by Dennis and Nan Allen. There will be two performances, one during the morning worship service on December 17th, beginning at 10:45 a.m. and again on the evening of December 21st at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend

Christmas Movie Mania

The Estill County Public Library will be hosting an all day free Christmas movie event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, December 22. You may pick up your “tickets” at the library for each movie, but seating will be limited. All children must have a parent/legal guardian present during the event. We will have a special reader, Mark Bishop, at 12:30 p.m. to read the Polar Express. We will have some light snacks and some holiday crafts to add to the fun. The movies that are planned will be A Charlie Brown Christmas at 11 a.m.; VeggieTales: Saint Nicholas, at 12 p.m.; Polar Express at 12:30 p.m.; The Santa Clause at 2:30 p.m.; and How the Grinch Stole Christmas at 4:15 p.m.

Crafternoon

Crafternoon is the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. On December 13, Hannah Eaton will be here to demonstrate her breads at 1:30. Come out and learn some new bread-making tips from Hannah. For more information regarding this program please contact Lesa Ledford, Adult Services Librarian at the Estill County Public Library by calling 606-723-3030.

ECWDC

The Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club will meet Tuesday, December 12 (2nd Tuesday of each month), from 5:30 until 7 p.m., at the Estill County Golf Coarse Club House. Together we can make a difference.

GED Tests

All we want for Christmas is for you to have your GED. Please accept our gift to you, a free GED test voucher ($30 value). Come by the Estill County GED Prep Center at 200 Wallace Drive, or call 606-723-7323 between November 27 and December 8. Don’t miss the next official GED test in Irvine, which is December 9.

Handbell Choir Vesper Service

The Noteworthy Handbell Choir will present a vesper service on December 10 at 7 p.m. at the Irvine United Methodist Church. This vesper service will be a service of quiet readings and the handbells and hand chimes playing some of your favorite Christmas carols and some special music too. Come join us for the “ringing in” of the holiday season!

Helping Hands Food Drive

Helping Hands Ministry will be having a food drive at Save a Lot on December 9. They will be collecting food and winter clothes like jackets, hats, etc. Contact B.J. McGee with any questions, 859-779-3059.

Kiwanis Christmas Light Contest

Get out the lights, hang the garland and let the fun begin. Once again the Kiwanis Club of Irvine/Ravenna is sponsoring a Christmas Light Contest for Irvine and Ravenna. Lights must be up by Dec. 15th. Show us what you’ve got, every house with lights will be judged. Who knows, you may be one of this year’s winners.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, December 7 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Ken White will tell about “Toys for Tots” and members are to take a toy. Persons dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time are welcome to become members. Our community is stronger for Kiwanis’ contributions in the last 95 years. Come and make a difference.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts a Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

RCP presents ‘The Rented Christmas’

River City Players presents “The Rented Christmas” at the ECHS Auditorium on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and on Sunday, Dec. 10, at 3 p.m., doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. Ages 5 and under are free. Students ages 6 to 18, $5. Adults $10. “The Rented Christmas” is performed by a cast of adults and children; it’s message will warm your heart and give your family a wonderful start to the holiday season.

Retirees Lunch

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Blue Isle in Winchester. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch.

Salvation Army Red Kettles

Again this year the Salvation Army Red Kettles will be in place at Priceless, Save A Lot, and Meade’s Do-It Center on the first three Saturdays in December. Members of the Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club along with the Estill County Lions Club and other community volunteers will attend the kettles and accept donations each Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Volunteers are needed to ring the bells. If you would like to volunteer for 2 hours of bell- ringing on a Saturday in December, please call Steve Garrett at 723-3049.

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club will meet Monday, December 11, at 6 p.m. at the LaCabana Restaurant, 214 Main St. Irvine. Members are to bring a gift to exchange. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend. Yearly dues are $20 per family and $15 per individual.

Storytime Happenings

Our Starry Time Storytime is held on Monday evenings at 5 to 6 p.m. for ages 0-8 years. We have activities for tall and small ones. Our theme is Holidays Around the World. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

This week, our morning pre-school Storytime theme is the letter O. Our Wednesday and Friday Storytimes last from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Tots Express is a program to introduce 3 to 5 year old children to pre-school and help them become Kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. This is open to children who are not currently enrolled in pre-school at South Irvine Early Learning Center. Dates are: Jan 12, Feb 9, March 9, March 23*, April 13, and April 27, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Attendance at each session is encouraged to ensure your child gets the greatest benefit of the program. Please note some dates may change due to weather. If Estill County Schools are closed, Tots Express will be cancelled. Tots Express classes are at South Irvine Early Learning Center. (We will meet at the Public Library Nov 17 and March 23.) Call 606-723-4700 to register. Registration deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Questions? call Mary Raider, 606-723-5830.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.