High school students chosen to participate in national leadership program

Christian Harkins and Laura Benton have been selected to represent Estill County High School at the 2017 National Student Leadership Academy in Washington D.C. This by-invitation-only event offers students from throughout the United States a chance to experience the capital city and learn from diverse national leaders.

The organization through which this conference operates is Jobs for American Graduates, or “JAG”. JAG assists at-risk students from 33 states in “staying in school through graduation or completing a GED; pursuing a postsecondary education; and/or securing a quality entry-level job that leads to career advancement opportunities.”