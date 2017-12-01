Christian Harkins and Laura Benton have been selected to represent Estill County High School at the 2017 National Student Leadership Academy in Washington D.C. This by-invitation-only event offers students from throughout the United States a chance to experience the capital city and learn from diverse national leaders.

The organization through which this conference operates is Jobs for American Graduates, or “JAG”. JAG assists at-risk students from 33 states in “staying in school through graduation or completing a GED; pursuing a postsecondary education; and/or securing a quality entry-level job that leads to career advancement opportunities.”