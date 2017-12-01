Chilton Neal Jr, 84

Chilton Neal Jr, 84, widower of Carol Baber Neal, died Friday, November 24, at the Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard. He was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Chilton and Lillian McIntosh Neal. He was a United States Army Veteran, a former employee of the Bluegrass Army Depot, and worked for the railroad. He was a member of Rice Station Christian Church.

Survivors include his sons, Philip Neal and wife, Teresa Neal, Curt Neal and wife, Rhonda Neal; his son-in-law, Tommy Estes and wife, Carolyn Estes; his grandchildren, Chris Estes and wife, Angie Estes, Philip Neal Jr., Brenton Estes and wife, Courtney Estes, Mandy Neal, and Maggie Neal; his great-grandchildren, Holly Neal, Haley Neal, Ben Neal, Peyton Estes, Waylon Estes, Brayden Estes, and Austyn Estes; and his good friend, Henry Sizemore.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Holly Estes; his sisters, Myra Ellen Stone and Kate Crouch; and his special friends, Earl Horn and Elbee “Mudduck” Murphy.

Services were held Wednesday, November 29, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Kirt Scott officiating. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens, with full military honors.

Olive Edwards Rogers, 95

Olive Edwards Rogers, 95, died on November 20, at ColdSpring Transitional Care, in ColdSpring, Kentucky. She was the widow of Herbert James Rogers who passed in 1980. Both are now at home with their Heavenly Father.

Olive was born on June 20, 1922, in Irvine, Kentucky, the daughter of James Corbett and Mary Wolfinbarger Edwards. She employed by the Blue Grass Ordnance Depot during WWII, and later she retired from the meat department at the Kroger Grocery in Richmond. Both Olive and Herbert were honored to be Kentucky Colonels. She loved to cook, make beautiful quilts, and also embroidery work. Olive was a 1940 graduate of Irvine High School, married Herbert, and moved to Richmond in 1947. She lived in Richmond for 54 years, and then moved to Florence, in 2001 to be near her daughter. In 2015 she moved to ColdSpring Transitional Care in ColdSpring, where she passed.

Survivors include one daughter, Hertha R. Smith and husband, Bill Smith of Florence; and one son, Herbert James “Jim” Rogers, Jr. and wife, Rekenna Rogers of Garner, North Carolina; three grandchildren, Brian Scott Rogers and wife, Holly Rogers of Orlando, Florida, Megan Ashley White and husband, Neil White of Lenoir, North Carolina, and Michael James Rogers and wife, Lori Rogers of Rochester, Minnesota; four great-grandchildren, Wyatt Alexander Rogers of Orlando, Florida, Mary Grace Rogers, Katie James Rogers, and Emme Lou Rogers of Rochester, Minnesota; one step-great-granddaughter, Trinity Dawn White of Lenoir, North Carolina; two step-great-grandsons, Josh Zook and Clay Zook of Orlando, Florida; one sister, Sandra E. Crawford and husband, Rowan Crawford of Mason, Ohio; one sister-in-law, Judy Edwards and husband, Owen Edwards of Riverside, Alabama; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Herbert James Rogers; her parents, James Corbett Edwards and Mary Wolfinbarger Edwards; three brothers, James E. “Mickey” Edwards and wife, Louise Edwards, Leo “Pete” Edwards and wife, Betty Edwards, and Owen “Ferd” Edwards and wife, Judy Edwards; and three sisters, Rubye E. Strong and husband, Merrill Strong, Mary E. Frazier and husband, Leon Frazier, and Cleo Edwards.

Services were held Tuesday, November 28, at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals by Pastor Brian Heckber of First Church of Christ of Burlington, Kentucky. Burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Jim Rogers, Brian Rogers, Michael Rogers, and Ron Weaver.

Elizabeth Ann Powell, 61

Elizabeth Ann Powell, 61, of James West Way in Irvine died Monday, November 20, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was born January 4, 1956 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late James and Ida Bea Puckett West. She was a former employee of Wal-Mart and formerly attended the White Oak Church of God.

She is survived by husband, Breck Powell; three daughters, April Riddell and husband, Robin Riddell of Irvine, Mandy Beckler and husband, John Beckler of Irvine, and Darla Estes and husband, Jacob Estes of Irvine; two step-children, Sheri Powell and husband, Mike Powell of Irvine, and Gary Powell and wife, Robin Powell of Irvine; two brothers, Otis West and wife, Rene West of Irvine, and David West, Sr. and wife, Darlene West of Irvine; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Billy “Bo” Abney, Jr.; and a sister, Mandy Delores Woolery.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, November 25,at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Scott Rogers. Burial at the Dunaway Cemetery.