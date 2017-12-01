Calvary Baptist and The Calvary Heirs Quartet present “Christmas on Glory Street”

Calvary Baptist Church in Irvine, and The Calvary Heirs Quartet will be hosting “Christmas on Glory Street” on Saturday, December 2. A chili supper will be served in the fellowship hall starting at 5 p.m. The Calvary Heirs concert begins at 6:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations will be taken for the chili supper and a love offering will be taken at the concert. All proceeds from this event will go to benefit the Helping Hands Outreach of Estill County. We encourage everyone to attend and support this worthwhile cause. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 21 Glory Street, Irvine, KY.

Irvine First Church of God Hanging of the Greens Service

Irvine First Church of God will have their hanging of the greens Christmas service Sunday, December 3, beginning at 6 p.m. Everyone is invited to join us as we celebrate the true meaning of this Christmas season.

Pine Hill Baptist Gospel Singing

There will be a gospel singing at the Pine Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, December 2, beginning at 6 p.m. The featured singers will be Glory Road. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served.