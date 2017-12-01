Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

American Legion

Sons of the American Legion and the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the American Legion are hosting a Christmas Luau on December 9, 2017 at American Legion Post 79. Kenny Chenault will provide music, and there will be a pig roast with trimmings. Put your grass skirts and Hawaiian attire on and come join the fun. Food will be served at 7 p.m. and the DJ will start at 8 p.m.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Call to Veterans

We are now collecting information and pictures for a book to honor the men and women of Estill County that served in the military during the Korean War and/or Vietnam War. If you or a member of your family served, please pick up a form at the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society at 133 Broadway in Irvine on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the Estill Public Library, Monday through Saturday. Deadline is June 30, 2018.

Chemical Demilitarization Meeting

There will be a Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at Eastern Kentucky University’s Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level, Kit Carson Drive, in Richmond, KY. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. For More Information contact the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944.

Christmas Cantata

The choir and guests of Irvine First Christian Church, under the direction of Becky Snowden, will be presenting the Christmas Cantata “The Greatest Story Ever Told” by Dennis and Nan Allen. There will be two performances, one during the morning worship service on December 17th, beginning at 10:45 a.m. and again on the evening of December 21st at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Community Chorus Christmas Concert

The Estill County Community Chorus will be presenting it’s annual Christmas Concert on Sunday, December 3rd at 3 p.m. at the Irvine United Methodist Church, located at 243 Main St., in Irvine. The chorus has invited the Noteworthy Hand Bell Choir to join us. Dr. Rose Daniels is our Director, and William Robinson is our Piano Accompanist.

ECWDC

The Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club will meet Tuesday, December 12 (2nd Tuesday of each month), from 5:30 until 7 p.m., at the Estill County Golf Coarse Club House. Together we can make a difference.

Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party

The tradition will continue again this year for the 37th annual Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party. It will be held as usual on the first Saturday of December which is December 2 at the Irvine First Christian Church, 270 Main Street. The party will start at 10 a.m. when Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive and gifts will be given until early afternoon.

GED Tests

All we want for Christmas is for you to have your GED. Please accept our gift to you, a free GED test voucher ($30 value). Come by the Estill County GED Prep Center at 200 Wallace Drive, or call 606-723-7323 between November 27 and December 8. Don’t miss the next official GED test in Irvine, which is December 9.

Handbell Choir Vesper Service

The Noteworthy Handbell Choir will present a vesper service on December 10 at 7 p.m. at the Irvine United Methodist Church. This vesper service will be a service of quiet readings and the handbells and hand chimes playing some of your favorite Christmas carols and some special music too. Come join us for the “ringing in” of the holiday season!

Helping Hands Food Drive

Helping Hands Ministry will be having a food drive at Save a Lot on December 9. They will be collecting food and winter clothes like jackets, hats, etc. Contact B.J. McGee with any questions, 859-779-3059.

Kiwanis Christmas Parade

Make plans to enter a float in this year’s parade under the Christmas lights!

Contact Larry Stewart at 606-723-4002 or any Kiwanis member to enter your club, church, school, or any other group in the parade. The parade will be held on Friday night, December 1, from 7 to 8 p.m. It will begin at Veterans Memorial Park and travel to Estill Springs Elementary.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, November 30, at 5:30 p.m., at Steam Engine Pizza. A devotional will be given and members will be finalizing plans for upcoming activities and the Christmas Parade. Make a difference in the community by getting involved with the Kiwanis Club that has 95 years of service to our community. New members are needed and welcomed. Anyone interested can contact any Kiwanis member.

Peanut Butter Roll for Relay

The Relay for Life team at Ravenna Nazarene Church, on Main Street, will host a hands-on Peanut Butter Roll candy-making class at the church fellowship hall on December 4. The first session will be at 1 p.m. and the second session is at 6:p.m. Participants will be given a list of supplies to bring to the class at enrollment. Each of the participants can make a batch of candy or just observe. There will be eight participants in each class and a contribution of $5 to Relay For Life is due at sign up. Contact Shauna Ballard, team leader at 723-3064 or Nelle Williams, teacher, at 723-2438 if interested. If another class is needed, it will be scheduled.

RCP presents ‘The Rented Christmas’

River City Players presents “The Rented Christmas” at the ECHS Auditorium on Saturday, Dec 9, at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and on Sunday, Dec 10, at 3 p.m., doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are available at the door. Ages 5 and under are free. Students ages 6 to 18, $5. Adults $10. “The Rented Christmas” is performed by a cast of adults and children; it’s message will warm your heart and give your family a wonderful start to the holiday season.

Remembrance Tree Ceremony

Remembrance Tree Ceremony: Sunday, December 3, 2 PM, at the EKU Center for the Arts. To request a personalized memorial ornament, contact Hospice Care Plus at 859-986-1500, 800-806-5492, or hospice@hospicecp.org. The Remembrance Tree is a 20-plus year tradition, giving the community a chance to remember the loved ones we miss when families gather during the holiday season. The ornaments tend to go quickly, so request them as soon as possible. Learn more at hospicecareplus.org.

Retirees Lunch

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 12, at the Blue Isle in Winchester. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch.

Salvation Army Red Kettles

Again this year the Salvation Army Red Kettles will be in place at Priceless, Save A Lot, and Meade’s Do-It Center on the first three Saturdays in December. Members of the Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club along with the Estill County Lions Club and other community volunteers will attend the kettles and accept donations each Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Volunteers are needed to ring the bells. If you would like to volunteer for 2 hours of bell- ringing on a Saturday in December, please call Steve Garrett at 723-3049.

St Elizabeth Church Basement Sale

St. Elizabeth Church, at 322 Fifth St., Ravenna, will have its last basement sale of the year on Sat., Dec 2, from 7:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. Come shop with us for the last sale of the year. There will be lots of good bargains. We thank all our faithful patrons who shop with us throughout the year. May you have a blessed Christmas and Happy New Year!

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Tots Express is a program to introduce 3 to 5 year old children to pre-school and help them become Kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. This is open to children who are not currently enrolled in pre-school at South Irvine Early Learning Center. Dates are: Dec 1, Jan 12, Feb 9, March 9, March 23*, April 13, and April 27, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Attendance at each session is encouraged to ensure your child gets the greatest benefit of the program. Please note some dates may change due to weather. If Estill County Schools are closed, Tots Express will be cancelled. Tots Express classes are at South Irvine Early Learning Center. (We will meet at the Public Library Nov 17 and March 23.) Call 606-723-4700 to register. Registration deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Questions? call Mary Raider, 606-723-5830.

Toys fo Tots Road Block

The American Legion Riders will be having a Toys for Tots road block Saturday, December 2, from 9 a.m. until noon. All donations and new toys will be appreciated.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Yuletide Christmas Arts and Crafts Show

Unique, handmade items featuring a variety of work by Kentucky based artists will be available to purchase at the 14th annual “Christmas Arts & Crafts Show”. It is sponsored by the Estill Arts Council and will be Sat., Dec. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Central Office gymnasium, 253 Main Street, Irvine. Other features of the event will include silent auction of arts and crafts items, a snowman photo booth, a 50/50 pot, and Big Dan’s Doghouse food concessions. Booths will feature a wide range of quality crafted items. A silent auction will include items donated by artists and craftsmen and a 50/50 pot winner will win half of the proceeds. Donations of $1 for adults or a can of food for the Food Bank will be accepted at the door. Proceeds from the event will be used to support the activities and programs of the Estill Arts Council. Come celebrate and spend the day! Enjoy the sights, sounds and tastes of the holidays.