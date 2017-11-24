By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Despite Elves attempt to unionize, Christmas deliveries to be on schedule

During an exclusive interview with the Citizen Voice and Times, Santa Clause recently said “There’s been a little situation with the elves at the North Pole.”

According to Santa, Chief Elf Gartrod tried to unionize the elves, and the elves got to thinking cookie breaks were full time. Therefore, Mr. and Mrs. Claus had to have a little talk with the elves to get them back on track. Santa is relieved to report that everything is now moving forward for timely Christmas deliveries.

In fact, Santa expects to have enough free time to make several pre-Christmas stops in Estill County. This Saturday, he will be at Rader’s River Grill for Breakfast with Santa. The following Saturday, he will deliver presents at the annual Witt Christmas Party.

Santa continues to receive lots of letters from children asking for soft stuffed animals. Construction toys are also very popular, especially with the six to 12 year-old age group.

Five hundred years ago, when Santa was still a boy, erector sets were popular, he said, but his mentor Uncle Chris didn’t like to fool with them, so he gave him baseball cards instead.

In other developments at the North Pole, Santa is thinking about hiring a tenth reindeer because Rudolph, who is left-hoofed, is always steering the flight off toward the north. A tenth reindeer would help Santa to be on time for all his stops in the southern part of the hemisphere. Santa says he plans to hire a lady reindeer this time.

Mrs. Claus, who sometimes rides in the sleigh, helps keep Santa on track. One time, he started to make a delivery to Fullerton, CA, instead of Fullerton, Neb. Santa gives full credit to Mrs. Claus’s attention to detail for averting a disaster.

Santa has no predictions as to whether or not there will be a white Christmas this year. “That is the job of other folks,” he insisted with a twinkle in his eye.

When all Christmas deliveries are completed, Santa and Mrs. Clause will gather all the elves around to thank them and ask them what will make their job easier for next year. They also plan to remind them that all of life can’t be a cookie break.

As for Santa’s favorite cookie? He loves the sugar-sprinkled cookies that he and Mrs. Clause make together. He makes the dough, and they both roll them out and decorate them. Then they eat them, of course, and they share some with the elves.

Once all Christmas deliveries are made, the Clauses’ like to play chess to unwind. They will “try to sleep a little bit,” then they will be right back at it in Santa’s workshop on January 1, making presents for next year’s Christmas.

Santa’s Busy Schedule

On Small Business Saturday, Rader’s River Grill will be hosting ‘Breakfast with Santa.’ Rader’s will be hosting four seatings and requests that parents call the grill at 723-6439 to make reservations. Each child will receive a personalized ornament. Two special elves, Neveah and Bella Lynch, will be assisting Santa on that day.

The first seating is from 9 to 9:45, the second seating is from 9:45 to 10:30, the third seating is from 10:30 to 11:15, and the fourth seating is from 11:15 to 12 noon.

Rader’s will be serving an excellent array of breakfast items on their buffet bar that day, according to Santa.