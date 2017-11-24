By LINDSEY WOOD

CV&T Reporter

Middle school basketball players are on the floor, the student section cheers from the stands, and the Estill Pep band rocks the rafters with the Estill fight song.

The annual community-wide pep rally dubbed “Excite Night” was again hosted at Estill County High School in preparation for basketball season. The boys’ and girls’ teams each played a blue/white scrimmage game and were recognized individually. In addition, the high school cheerleading team performed their competition routine and cheered from the sideline during the scrimmages. Also, the always-impressive high school pep band fired fans up with the fight song and several other game-day anthems.

In addition to high school winter sports, several other teams were honored. Among those mentioned were: the middle school boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, the middle school cheer team, the high school girls’ and boys’ soccer teams, the high school volleyball team, the high school marching band, and the high school football team.

Announcers William Hardy and Danny Wood entertained the crowd with several activities. There was a half-court shot contest, a tug-of-war battle, and even a competition which required participants to cover one another in toilet paper.

This was a fun night for players, parents, and students that helped to generate enthusiasm for what looks to be an exciting basketball season for both the boys and the girls.