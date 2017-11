This past Saturday, basketball season kicked off for the boys and girls. Both teams played exhibition games at home in an all-day panorama; the girls lost to Perry County Central, while the boys defeated Sayre. The girls play their first game at home against Model on November 28 at 7:30 pm. The boys’ first game is away at Somerset on November 28, but their first home game is not until December 14 against Owsley County at 6:30 pm.