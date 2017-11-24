Jeweldena Tipton Smyth Carroll, 88

Jeweldena Tipton Smyth Carroll, 88, retired hairdresser and avid crafter died on November 13. She was born Sept 6, 1929 to the late Ethel Arthur Tipton and Hubert Lee Tipton.

She is survived by three sons, Jessie Edwin “Eddie” Smyth, Linville Smyth, and Gary Lee Smyth and wife, Mary Smyth; a daughter, Melanie Smyth; eight grandchildren, Melinda “Mindy” Smyth Riddell, Justin Smyth, Bryan Smyth, Phillip Smyth, Christina “Chrissie” Smyth, Kera Smyth, Rebecca “Becca” Smyth, and Stephen Smyth; five great grandchildren; and two sisters, Wavilene Tipton Powell of Ohio, and Wanda Tipton of Ravenna.

Private services are scheduled. Care Cremation and Funeral Service are entrusted with final care.

Bethel Rawlings-Leek, 91

Bethel Rawlings-Leek, a life long Christian and resident of Lexington, died November 9, at the age of 91. She was born in Estill County, on November 10, 1925. She was a devoted grandmother and mother. She enjoyed walking, talking with her family, and preaching the Lords words from her Bible. She was a very faithful and devoted Christian to the lord.

She is survived by her daughter, Bethel Baker; grandchildren, Penny Caudwell, and husband, Frank Caldwell of Mount Vernon, and Keith Wiggins of Lexington; great grandchildren, Russell Wasson, Angie Wasson, Shawn Wasson of Lexington, Justin Caldwell and wife, Rachel Caldwell of Mount Vernon, Sandra Bledsoe of Mount Vernon, and Dalton Wiggins of Harlan; great great grandchildren; and her niece, Sandy Rawlins of Irvine.

Funeral service were held Friday, November 17, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals.





Ruby Mae Sparks, 72

Ruby Mae Sparks, 72, of North Keeneland Drive in Richmond, died Friday, November 17, at her home following a short illness. She was born April 28, 1945, in Lee County, a daughter of the late Sherman and Nannie Jones Barrett Dozier. She was a homemaker and a member of the White Hall Holiness Church.

She is survived by her husband, Earl Junior Sparks; a daughter, Kimberly Bourland of Chapel Hill, Tennessee; three sons, Flemon Junior Sparks of Springfield, Tennessee, Michael Glenn Sparks of Richmond, and Marcus Eugene Sparks of Richmond; two sisters, Ruth Sparks of Madison County and Eva Collins and Estill County; nine grandchildren; eight great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sons, Charles Earl Sparks, Danny Lee Sparks; two sisters, Blanche Sparks, Lizzie Barrett; and four brothers, John Barrett, Claude Barrett, Charlie Barrett, and Lester Barrett.

Funeral services was conducted Tuesday, November 21, at the Pine Grove Pentecostal Church by Bro. Sydney Sparks and Bro. Elvie Evans. Burial in the Boian Cemetery.

Nina Louise Estes Cassidy, 56

Nina Louise Estes Cassidy, 56, of Cedar Grove Road in Irvine, died Friday, November 10, at the Baptist Health Lexington Hospital following a short illness. She was born February 12, 1961, in Hamilton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Clarence and Ida Johnson Estes. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Franklin Cassidy; a daughter, Misty Denise Cassidy of Estill County; two sisters, Brenda Estes of Pennsylvania, and Earlene Hicks of Madison County; a brother, Earl Estes of Estill County; two grandchildren, Colburn Trace Babb, and Kassidie Annessa Babb; several sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Shelia Sturgill.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Johnson and Teresa Estes; and four brothers, Bill Estes, Tom Estes, Fred Estes, and Clarence Estes, Jr.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, November 13, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mark McLean. Burial in the Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Billy Coffey, Cole Babb, Steve Officer, Barry Arthur, Josh Riddle, and Mike Johnson.

Helen B. McDonald, 92

Helen B. McDonald, 92 of Dayton, died Wednesday, November 8, at Hospice of Dayton. Helen retired from Dayton Bag & Burlap after 17 years. She was a longtime member of East Dayton Christian Church.

She is survived by her son ,Jeff McDonald; brothers, James D. Stone and wife, Harriet Stone, and Bonnie Stone; niece, Judy Marwil and husband, David Marwil of Maryland; nephews, Donnie Vaughn and wife, Sandy Vaughn, and Robert Vaughn and wife, Sharon Vaughn, Earl D. Stone, Mark Stone, Matthew Stone, and Michael Stone; and great-nephews, Issak, Joseph, and Jacob.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin B. “Red” McDonald; parents, Frank and Noomie Stone; and brothers, Lloyd Stone and Wayne Stone; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Stone.

Funeral service were held Wednesday, November 15, at the Warren Toler Funeral Home. Burial in Sally Poer Cemetery in Irvine. Pallbearers were Joseph Marwil, Mike Stone, Mark Stone, Matthew Stone, Isaak Marwil, and James D. Stone

Uleena Kay Stone, 68

Uleena Kay Stone, 68, of Sandhill Road in Irvine died Monday, November 13, at the St. Joseph Hospital following a short illness. She was born November 26, 1948 in Montgomery County, KY and was the daughter of the late Elias and Lillian Fawns Blevins. She was a retired Bank One employee and attended the Sandhill Christian Church.

She is survived by her husband, Franklin D. Stone; two daughters, Sherry Vice of Lexington and Mary Baldwin and husband, Bruce Baldwin of Estill County; a son, Jay Wyatt and wife, Melanie Wyatt of Nicholasville; a sister, Donna Shields of Owingsville; two brothers, Henry Blevins of Somerset and Ralph Blevins of Florida; several grandchildren and step-children; and several great grandchildren and step-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Delena Letcher and Mary Belle Hutchinson.

Graveside services were conducted Thursday, November 16, at the Amos Richardson Cemetery by Sister Audrey Conkright. Pallbearers were Logan Fox, Jody Conrad, Barry Baskin, Jordan Vice-Price, Ryan Stone, and Mehki Bouldin. Honorary Pallbearer was Bruce Baldwin. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Arnold Hurley, 62

Arnold Hurley, 62, died Saturday, November 11, at the Marcum Wallace Hospital. He was a native of Estill County, a son of the late James and Sue Marcum Hurley. He was a farmer and a member of the Holiness faith. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Norman Gene Hurley and Archie Hurley; and his sisters, Lucille Hurley and America Elizabeth Hurley.

Survivors include his sister, Mayfra Hurley; his brother, Chester Hurley; his sisters in law, Wilma Sue Hurley and Patsy Ann Hurley; his nephew, Glendon Darrell Hurley and wife, Lynn Hurley; his nieces, Lisa Barnes and boyfriend, Wayne Burton, Rhonda Hurley, Elizabeth Aryes, Patricia Hurley, and Mary Hurley; great-nephews, Hunter King and Glendon Darrell Hurley, Jr.; great nieces, Kylie Kind, Darla Hurley, Savanah Barnes, and Maylie King.

Services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, November 16, at Wagersville Community Church. Burial will follow in the Marcum Cemetery. Friends may call after 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, at Lewis- Abner Home for Funerals.

Lewis William Rose, 83

Lewis William Rose, 83, of Rose Ridge Road in Irvine died Wednesday, November 15, 2017, at the Stanton Nursing Center following a long illness. He was born May 4, 1934 in Estill County and was the son of the late Earnest and Carrie Judd Rose. He was a farmer and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Allene Lutes Rose.

He is survived by a daughter, Jeanette Stepp and husband, Billy Stepp of Irvine; two sons, Glenn Rose of Irvine and Travis Rose and wife, Sharon Rose of Richmond; six grandchildren, Amy Taylor, Travenna Flynn, Julie Rose, Cindy Pryor, Dwayne Rose, and Shawn Stepp; 12 great grandchildren; and a great-great grandchild.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Fairy Rose Warner and Ferbie Rose Hall; and five brothers, Nolan Rose, Linville Rose, Nathan Rose, Norman Rose, and Lonnie Rose.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, November 17, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. David Watson. Burial at the Rose-Freeman Cemetery. Pallbearers were Julle Rose, Cindy Pryor, Shawn Stepp, Logan Mullins, Dwayne Rose, Lucas Flynn, Callie Mullins, Coral Mullins, and Amy Taylor. Honorary Pallbearers were Randall Shoemake, Doug Dennis, Kenneth Dennis, and Ezra Brandenburg.