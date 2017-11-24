Calvary Baptist and The Calvary Heirs Quartet present “Christmas on Glory Street”

Calvary Baptist Church in Irvine, and The Calvary Heirs Quartet will be hosting “Christmas on Glory Street” on Saturday, December 2. A chili supper will be served in the fellowship hall starting at 5 p.m. The Calvary Heirs concert begins at 6:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations will be taken for the chili supper and a love offering will be taken at the concert. All proceeds from this event will go to benefit the Helping Hands Outreach of Estill County. We encourage everyone to attend and support this worthwhile cause. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 21 Glory Street, Irvine, KY.

Drip Rock Baptist singing

There will be a singing at Drip Rock Baptist Church Saturday, November 25, beginning at 6 p.m. Featured singers will be Double Portion and Tony Carlton. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served after the service.