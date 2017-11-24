Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

American Legion

Sons of the American Legion and the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the American Legion are hosting a Christmas Luau on December 9, 2017 at American Legion Post 79. Kenny Chenault will provide music, and there will be a pig roast with trimmings. Put your grass skirts and Hawaiian attire on and come join the fun. Food will be served at 7 p.m. and the DJ will start at 8 p.m.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Body Fitness Classes

Interfaith Wellness Ministry, Inc. announces that Body Fitness Classes taught by Sister Loretta Spotila, RN, will end on Nov. 20, 2017. The classes will resume in the spring.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Call to Veterans

We are now collecting information and pictures for a book to honor the men and women of Estill County that served in the military during the Korean War and/or Vietnam War. If you or a member of your family served, please pick up a form at the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society at 133 Broadway in Irvine on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. or the Estill Public Library, Monday through Saturday. Deadline is June 30, 2018.

Chemical Demilitarization Meeting

There will be a Kentucky Chemical Demilitarization Citizens’ Advisory Commission and Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 13 at 1:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place at Eastern Kentucky University’s Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level, Kit Carson Drive, in Richmond, KY. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting. For More Information contact the Blue Grass Chemical Stockpile Outreach Office at (859) 626-8944.

Christmas Cantata

The choir and guests of Irvine First Christian Church, under the direction of Becky Snowden, will be presenting the Christmas Cantata “The Greatest Story Ever Told” by Dennis and Nan Allen. There will be two performances, one during the morning worship service on December 17th, beginning at 10:45 a.m. and again on the evening of December 21st at 7:00 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Community Chorus

We welcome new members, new voices, past and present members to join us! We know you are out there, Estill Countians, and we know from other venues, that you have beautiful voices. We need those voices and your talent! Come share it with us and the community. We rehearse on Tuesday nights, from 7 until 8 p.m., at the Irvine United Methodist Church on Main Street in Irvine. Our Christmas Concert will be Sunday, December 3, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Robin Reed (606) 723-4678 or Debbie Carlyle (606) 531-0465.

ECWDC

The Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club will meet (2nd Tuesday of every month) December 12, at the Estill County Golf Clubhouse, from 5:30 p.m. until 7 p.m. Come join us, together we can make a difference.

Helping Hands Food Drive

Helping Hands Ministry will be having a food drive at Save a Lot on December 9. They will be collecting food and winter clothes like jackets, hats, etc. Contact B.J. McGee with any questions, 859-779-3059.

Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club

The Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club annual project of decorating the Christmas tree in the dining room at the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation home will be Tuesday, November 28, at 4 p.m. “Committed to Service” is the motto of the club. It was organized in 1954 and has served the needs of the community through a broad range of projects and programs throughout the years. Membership is open to all women who are interested in community service in an atmosphere of fellowship. Become a volunteer and make new friends. Tina Pasley is the club president.

Kiwanis Christmas Parade

Make plans to enter a float in this year’s parade under the Christmas lights!

Contact Larry Stewart at 606-723-4002 or any Kiwanis member to enter your club, church, school, or any other group in the parade. The parade will be held on Friday night, December 1, from 7 to 8 p.m. It will begin at Veterans Memorial Park and travel to Estill Springs Elementary.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts a Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 pm. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

Public Library Events

Crafternoon meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Please stop by and join in the fun at the Estill County Public Library. All ages welcome! If you have any questions please call 606-723-3030 and ask for Lesa Ledford.

Salvation Army Red Kettles

Again this year the Salvation Army Red Kettles will be in place at Priceless, Save A Lot, and Meade’s Do-It Center on the first three Saturdays in December. Members of the Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club along with the Estill County Lions Club and other community volunteers will attend the kettles and accept donations each Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Volunteers are needed to ring the bells. If you would like to volunteer for 2 hours of bell- ringing on a Saturday in December, please call Steve Garrett at 723-3049.

Storytime Happenings

Our Starry Time Storytime is held on Monday evenings at 5 to 6:00 p.m. for ages 0-8 years. We have activities for tall and small ones. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Tots Express is a program to introduce 3 to 5 year old children to pre-school and help them become Kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. This is open to children who are not currently enrolled in pre-school at South Irvine Early Learning Center. Dates are: Dec 1, Jan 12, Feb 9, March 9, March 23*, April 13, and April 27, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Attendance at each session is encouraged to ensure your child gets the greatest benefit of the program. Please note some dates may change due to weather. If Estill County Schools are closed, Tots Express will be cancelled. Tots Express classes are at South Irvine Early Learning Center. (We will meet at the Public Library Nov 17 and March 23.) Call 606-723-4700 to register. Registration deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Questions? call Mary Raider, 606-723-5830.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Yoga Class

There will be a new yoga class at Everybody’s Gym beginning Oct. 5, at 5 p.m. The class will be given weekly and is for beginners. It will focus on strength, flexibility, and relaxation. For more information call (606) 424-8523.