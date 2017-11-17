by Pam Young

Organizing Specialist

The following is an account of a SHE (Sidetracked Home Executive) Thanksgiving Day (from experience) and a BO (Born Organized) one. I hope it makes you smile and plan ahead.

Thanksgiving Holiday Feast Plans: Organized/Disorganized

BO SCHEDULE

6:00 a.m. Exercise, shower, fix hair, put on make – up and dress in festive clothing.

7:30 a.m. Say prayers, read inspirational material.

8:00 a.m. Make bed, dress, eat a hearty, bacon and egg breakfast (no toast or potatoes)) take a walk, and check appearance of the front door and entryway.

9:00 a.m. Stuff turkey with stuffing prepared yesterday, have children set holiday table. (Silver was previously polished.)Boil potatoes (they were peeled yesterday and have been soaking in co ld water overnight). Make pies (pumpkin filling, apple filling and dough were made yesterday and

refrigerated).

10:00 a.m. Listen to holiday music; check table, centerpiece and candles. Bake pies. Whip potatoes and set aside to be micro – waved just before serving.

11:00 a.m. Put turkey in the oven.

Noon: Prepare a light meal, soup and salad for family.

1:00 p.m. Call relative long distance,, make sure bathroom has toilet paper,, guest towels and soap, (of course toilet is swished and swiped daily).

2:00 p.m. Make last minute items, such as gravy, heat rolls and mashed potatoes,

put out butter, salads and other refrigerated foods prepared yesterday

and the day before.

3:00 p.m. Doorbell rings. Greet guests, sit down to dinner. Take small portions and allow 45 minutes to eat. Stop eating before you are stuffed.

4:00 p.m. Have everyone help clear the table and clean up the kitchen. Sip water if you are inclined to snack on leftovers.

5:00 p.m.Take a nice long walk with family an d guests.. Build a snowman or take a ride in the country.

7:00 p.m. Come home and play cards or a board game or watch, It’s A Wonderful Life.

10:00 p.m. Go to bed. Sleep like a baby.

2:00 a.m. zzzzzzzzzzzzzz

6:00 a.m. Wake up refreshed. Weigh yourself. Have a wonderful life!

SHE SCHEDULE

6:00 a.m. Toss and turn.

7:00 a.m. Toss and turn..

8:00 a.m. Toss and turn.

9:00 a.m. Leave bed unmade, start meal preparations in pajamas, discover turkey is not totally thawed, skip breakfast.

10:00 a.m. Polish silver, snack on chips,, olives, nuts and dip while blow – drying the turkey to unfreeze it. Put it in the oven with a Cornish Game Hen in the hole because you didn’t make a stuffing.

11:00 a.m. Find family room in a mess, start stashing, find tweezers and put in bathrobe pocket. Start watching, It’s A Wonderful Life on television, pluck a few hairs on your knee caps while you watch..

Noon: Eat more chips and dip, have a beer.. Wake up kids, throw a fit over

their messy rooms.

1:00 p.m. Discover you don’t have cranberry sauce, throw long coat on over pajamas (roll legs up so they don’t show), head to Minute Mart.

2:00 p.m. Call husband to come and get you because you ran out of gas. Eat some of the snacks you bought, while you wait. Race home,, take a birdbath, throw some clothes on, yell at the kids for not cleaning their rooms. Close the door to yours.

3:00 p.m. Doorbell rings. Greet guests, have husband entertain while you set the table.

4:00 p.m. Eat like a pig. Have seconds and thirds, pile on butter, salt heavily, drink several glasses of wine, don’t save room for desert but then have it anyway.. Tell everyone you’ll do the dishes later, drag yourself to the living room and crash on the couch..

5:00 p.m. zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

6:00 p.m. zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

7:00 p.m. zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz

10:00 p.m. Head for the Alka Seltzer, hit the bed and toss and turn.

2:00 a.m. Sneak into the kitchen and fix a turkey sandwich, wash it down with milk straight out to the carton, polish off the last piece of pecan pie you bought at Minute Mart.

9:00 a.m.Wake up with a splitting headache, weigh yourself and sulk all day.

Just a little organization goes along way and if you’ll do as many tasks ahead of time,, you’ll insure a stress – free holiday celebration. Be sure to see my video on letting the kids make a traditional Thanksgiving tablecloth..

