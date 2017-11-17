Hazel Nadine Belcher, 77

Hazel Nadine Belcher, 77, a long-time resident of Estill County, formerly of Pike County, died Saturday, November 11, at Baptist Health Hospital, Lexington, after a sudden illness. She was born July 10, 1940 in Elkhorn City and was the daughter of the late Irvin and Opal Ramey Cool. She had worked as a school teacher, child care worker, and homemaker and was a member of the South Irvine Church of Christ. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Eugene Cool and ex-husband, Jarrell Dean Belcher.

She is survived by two sons and two daughters: Anthony Irvin “Tony” Belcher and wife, Linda Belcher of Irvine, and Jarrell Anthony Belcher of Irvine, Sheila Jo Little and husband, Jerry Little of Pikeville, and Jerri Marie Camfield and husband, David Camfield of Irvine; 11 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; her are three sisters and three brothers, Marie Anderson of Elkhorn City, Teresa Cool of Kingsport, Kathy Gibson and husband, Chris Gibson of Kingsport; Kent Cool and wife, Connie Cool of Pikeville, Randy Cool and wife, Barbara Cool of Danville, and Cleve Cool and wife, Pluma Cool of Wisconsin.

A celebration of life service was conducted Tuesday, November 14, at the South Irvine Church of Christ with family and friends in attendance. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Saint Jude Children’s Hospital, Memphis, or Potter Children’s Home, Bowling Green, in memoriam.

Mary Jo Gould, 95

Mary Jo Gould, 95, of Punta Gorda, Florida, formerly of Irvine, died November 2. She was born September 19, 1922 in Irvine, to Edward Cardwell and Joanna Haddix Strong. She was a homemaker and had also worked as a bookkeeper. She was a member of the United Methodist Church of Irvine, and a Kentucky Colonel.

She is survived by her daughters, Phyllis Drilling and husband, Joe Drilling of Milford, Ohio, Priscilla Williams of Lexington, and Patrice Deaton and husband, Maco Deaton of Punta Gorda, Florida; six granddaughters; three great grandchildren; her brother, Guy Strong of Winchester; a host of nieces and nephews; four very special nieces as well as extended family.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leonard Hugh Gould; her parents, Edward Cardwell and Joanna Haddix Strong; her brother, Charles Edward “Speck” Strong; and her sister, Sarah Florence Strong.

A Graveside Service will be held April 21, 2018 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Irvine.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider a donation to The Estill Co. Historical & Genealogical Society (The Museum), 133/135 Broadway, Irvine, Ky. 40336.

Please visit kays-ponger.com to leave the family your thoughts, memories and condolences on the online guestbook. Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Nathan McIntosh, 63

Nathan McIntosh, 63, died Tuesday, November 7. He was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Roy and Helen Rice McIntosh. He was a retired construction worker.

Survivors include his children, Anthony McIntosh, Crystal McIntosh and boyfriend, Larry Norton Jr., and Chasity McKinney and husband, Mark McKinney; his brothers, Roy McIntosh and wife, Sue McIntosh, Danny McIntosh and wife, Wanda McIntosh, Bo McIntosh and wife, Marie McIntosh; his sisters, Sandra McKinney and husband, Billy McKinney, and Joyce Ann Rawlins; six grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; his aunt, Mary Salamone; and his former wife, Linda McIntosh.

Graveside services were held Friday, November 10, at Oakdale Cemetery.

Dorothy Wise Tipton, 90

Dorothy Wise Tipton, 90, widow of Virgil “Cat” Tipton died Tuesday, November 7, at her home. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Claude and Viola Walters Wise. She was a retired employee of Carhartt, working there for 44 years. She was preceded in death by her brother, Buster Wise.

Survivors include her son, David Tipton; her brothers, Reece “Rabbit” Wise, Dawse Wise, and Wayne Wise.

Services were held Friday, November 10, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Mark Pearson officiating. Burial in Crowe Cemetery. Pallbearers were Mike Tipton, Larry Tipton, Jessie Wise, Terry Puckett, and Johnny Moreland.

Nina Louise Estes Cassidy, 56

Nina Louise Estes Cassidy, 56, of Cedar Grove Road in Irvine, died Friday, November 10, at the Baptist Health Lexington Hospital following a short illness. She was born February 12, 1961, in Hamilton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Clarence and Ida Johnson Estes. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband, Randy Franklin Cassidy; a daughter, Misty Denise Cassidy of Estill County; two sisters, Brenda Estes of Pennsylvania, and Earlene Hix of Madison County; a brother, Earl Estes of Estill County; two grandchildren, Colburn Trace Babb, and Kassidie Annessa Babb; several sisters-in-law; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Shelia Sturgill.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Norma Johnson and Teresa Estes; and four brothers, Bill Estes, Tom Estes, Fred Estes, and Clarence Estes, Jr.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, November 13, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mark McLean. Burial in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Arnold Hurley, 62

Arnold Hurley, 62, died Saturday, November 11, at the Marcum Wallace Hospital. He was a native of Estill County, a son of the late James and Sue Marcum Hurley. He was a farmer and a member of the Holiness faith. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Norman Gene Hurley and Archie Hurley; and his sisters, Lucille Hurley and America Elizabeth Hurley.

Survivors include his sister, Mayfra Hurley; his brother, Chester Hurley; his sisters in law, Wilma Sue Hurley and Patsy Ann Hurley; his nephew, Glendon Darrell Hurley and wife, Lynn Hurley; his nieces, Lisa Barnes and boyfriend, Wayne Burton, Rhonda Hurley, Elizabeth Aryes, Patricia Hurley, and Mary Hurley; great-nephews, Hunter King and Glendon Darrell Hurley, Jr.; great nieces, Kylie Kind, Darla Hurley, Savanah Barnes, and Maylie King.

Services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, November 16, at Wagersville Community Church. Burial will follow in the Marcum Cemetery. Friends may call after 6 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, at Lewis- Abner Home for Funerals.

Benny Ray Cox, 85

Benny Ray Cox, 85, of Dug Hill Road in Irvine died Saturday, November 4, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a short illness. He was born October 6, 1932 in Estill County and was the son of the late Gentry and Adenna Edwards Cox. He was farmer and a retired carpet installer who enjoyed going to the Wig Wam. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Thomas Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by two sons, Roger Wilson Cox of Madison County, and Rex Allen Cox of Fayette County; two sisters, Thelda Brown of Estill County, and Eudell Barnett of Estill County; a grandchild; a great grandchild; and special nephews, Kenneth Brinegar and David Brinegar.

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, November 9, at the Thomas Baptist Church by Bro. Ricky Kirby and Bro. Tommy Edwards. Burial at the Boian Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kenneth Brinegar, David Brinegar, Chris Brinegar, Fred Brown, Earl Kirby, and Randall Thomas. Honorary Pallbearers wre the Men of the Thomas Baptist Church. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Helen B. McDonald, 92

Helen B. McDonald, 92, of Dayton, died Wednesday, November 8, at Hospice of Dayton. Helen retired from Dayton Bag & Burlap after 17 years. She was a longtime member of East Dayton Christian Church.

She is survived by her son, Jeff McDonald; brothers, James D. Stone and wife, Harriet Stone, and Bonnie Stone; niece, Judy Marwil and husband, David Marwil of Maryland; nephews, Donnie Vaughn and wife, Sandy Vaughn, and Robert Vaughn and wife, Sharon Vaughn, Earl D. Stone, Mark Stone, Matthew Stone, and Michael Stone; and great-nephews, Issak, Joseph, and Jacob.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Irvin B. “Red” McDonald; parents, Frank and Noomie Stone; and brothers, Lloyd Stone and Wayne Stone; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Stone.

Funeral service were held Wednesday, November 15, at the Warren Toler Funeral Home. Burial in Sally Poer Cemetery in Irvine.