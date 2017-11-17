Calvary Baptist and The Calvary Heirs Quartet present “Christmas on Glory Street”

Calvary Baptist Church in Irvine, and The Calvary Heirs Quartet will be hosting “Christmas on Glory Street” on Saturday, December 2. A chili supper will be served in the fellowship hall starting at 5 p.m. The Calvary Heirs concert begins at 6:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but donations will be taken for the chili supper and a love offering will be taken at the concert. All proceeds from this event will go to benefit the Helping Hands Outreach of Estill County. We encourage everyone to attend and support this worthwhile cause. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 21 Glory Street, Irvine, KY.

High street Full Gospel singing

There will be a singing at High Street Full Gospel Church on Saturday, November 18, beginning at 3 p.m. Everyone welcome.