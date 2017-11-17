Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

American Legion

Sons of the American Legion and the Ladies’ Auxiliary of the American Legion are hosting a Christmas Luau on December 9, 2017 at American Legion Post 79. Kenny Chenault will provide music, and there will be a pig roast with trimmings. Put your grass skirts and Hawaiian attire on and come join the fun. Food will be served at 7 p.m. and the DJ will start at 8 p.m.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Body Fitness Classes

Interfaith Wellness Ministry, Inc. announces that Body Fitness Classes taught by Sister Loretta Spotila, RN, will end on Nov. 20, 2017. The classes will resume in the spring.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Community Chorus

We welcome new members, new voices, past and present members to join us! We know you are out there, Estill Countians, and we know from other venues, that you have beautiful voices. We need those voices and your talent! Come share it with us and the community. We rehearse on Tuesday nights, from 7 until 8 p.m., at the Irvine United Methodist Church on Main Street in Irvine. Our Christmas Concert will be Sunday, December 3, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Robin Reed (606) 723-4678 or Debbie Carlyle (606) 531-0465.

Center Volunteer Orientation

Estill County Center for Pregnancy & Parenting will offer two “Volunteer Orientation” sessions, on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. Part of the ministry vision for 2018 is to make some evening hours available in order to better serve clients. This will allow those who desire to volunteer during evening hours to be able to do that as well. The Center is located at 126 Kentucky Avenue in Irvine. For more information, to register or make an appointment for services, call 606-723-0184.

Estill Arts Council

The monthly board meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on November 21st . All members are invited to attend.

Homeschool Enrichment

Our Homeschool Enrichment group will meet on Thursday, November 16th at 1 p.m. in the meeting room at the Estill County Public Library. We will be sharing our favorite finger foods and hopefully have some time for some holiday crafts. All new and experienced homeschool families are welcome. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club

The Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club annual project of decorating the Christmas tree in the dining room at the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation home will be Tuesday, November 28, at 4 p.m. “Committed to Service” is the motto of the club. It was organized in 1954 and has served the needs of the community through a broad range of projects and programs throughout the years. Membership is open to all women who are interested in community service in an atmosphere of fellowship. Become a volunteer and make new friends. Tina Pasley is the club president.

Kiwanis Christmas Parade

Make plans to enter a float in this year’s parade under the Christmas lights!

Contact Larry Stewart at 606-723-4002 or any Kiwanis member to enter your club, church, school, or any other group in the parade. The parade will be held on Friday night, December 1, from 7 to 8 p.m. It will begin at Veterans Memorial Park and travel to Estill Springs Elementary.

Kiwanis Club Farm-City Banquet

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will host the Farm-City Banquet Thursday, November 16 at Extension Office. The banquet will begin at 6 p.m. The banquet, which is held annually, honors the farmers and farm related businesses in Estill County. Heritage Farmers (Phillip Newton and Dan Rose) and Heritage Business (Melvin Wiseman) awards will be presented. Eric Baker, County Extension Agent for Agriculture & Natural Resources, will be the speaker.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts a Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 pm. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

Library Classes

On November 18, we will be having a cake decorating class with Dena Rogers at 11 a.m. You will need to register for this class so we know how many to expect. Please call the library at 606-723-3030 or stop by to register. If you have any questions about any of our programs please feel free to call the Estill County Public Library at 606-723-3030 for more information.

Panorama Basketball Games

The Estill County High School will be hosting the 3rd annual Citizens Guaranty Bank Panorama games at ECHS on Saturday, November 18. The high school will also be hosting the annual Excite Nite on Friday, November 17, starting at 6 p.m. for both the boys and girls basketball teams.

Pregnancy Center Training

There will be a volunteer orientation/introduction to the ministry of Estill County Center for Pregnancy and Parenting. Choose from two sessions: Thursday, Nov. 16, at 6:30 p.m., or Friday, November 17 at 2 p.m. The center is located at 126 Kentucky Avenue.

Public Library Events

Crafternoon meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Please stop by and join in the fun at the Estill County Public Library. All ages welcome! If you have any questions please call 606-723-3030 and ask for Lesa Ledford.

Rummage Sale

Irvine First Church of the Nazarene, located at 280 Broadway, will be having their annual rummage sale Friday, November 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, November 18th from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., rain or shine. Lots of items, including baked goods. All proceeds go the church’s Building Fund.

Storytime Happenings

This week for our morning Storytime theme is the letter M. Our Wednesday and Friday Storytimes begin at 10:30 and end at 11:30. We will host the Tots Express parents and students at our Friday storytime.

Our Starry Time Storytime is held on Monday evenings at 5 to 6:00 p.m. for ages 0-8 years. We have activities for tall and small ones. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Tots Express is a program to introduce 3 to 5 year old children to pre-school and help them become Kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. This is open to children who are not currently enrolled in pre-school at South Irvine Early Learning Center. Dates are: Nov 17, Dec 1, Jan 12, Feb 9, March 9, March 23*, April 13, and April 27, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Attendance at each session is encouraged to ensure your child gets the greatest benefit of the program. Please note some dates may change due to weather. If Estill County Schools are closed, Tots Express will be cancelled. Tots Express classes are at South Irvine Early Learning Center. (We will meet at the Public Library Nov 17 and March 23.) Call 606-723-4700 to register. Registration deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Questions? call Mary Raider, 606-723-5830.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Yoga Class

There will be a new yoga class at Everybody’s Gym beginning Oct. 5, at 5 p.m. The class will be given weekly and is for beginners. It will focus on strength, flexibility, and relaxation. For more information call (606) 424-8523.