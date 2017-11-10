Victoria Stevens, left, and Rhonda Childers, right, accepted the Phoenix Rising Award from the Kentucky Democratic Party on behalf of Estill County’s Democratic Executive Commitee.

The Kentucky Democratic Party awarded Estill County’s Democratic Executive Committee with the Phoenix Rising Award at the 2017 Wendell Ford Dinner in Lexington on October 21, 2017. Estill County was chosen to receive the Phoenix Rising Award to recognize the work done in the past year to renew the party. Mary Nishimuta (pictured middle), KDP Executive Director, presented the award saying, “This committee has re-organized and, within three meetings, are on their way to holding their first county-wide rally. We’re proud to award the Phoenix Award to Estill County.” Victoria Stevens, Estill County Democratic Executive Committee Chair (pictured left) and Rhonda Childers, Estill County Democratic Executive Committee Member (pictured right) accepted the award at the dinner. Stevens said, “I accept this award for all the Democrats in Estill County who continue to show up and raise their hand. I am merely a voice for Democrats I represent in my county, speaking for those who do not have the same opportunity or are still learning how.” After accepting the award, Childers invited Democratic legislators and 2018 candidates to the first Estill County Democratic Reunion, to be held at the Fair Barn on November 10 at 7 p.m. to learn about issues important to Estill County Democrats.