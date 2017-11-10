With the conclusion of football season, many of Kentucky’s high school sports enthusiasts have turned their attention to boys’ basketball. Local experts have begun speculating who the best teams and individual players in each region will be this upcoming season. So far, it appears Estill and Knott County Central are the two favorites for the 14th region, with Estill’s Caleb Bonny being cited by many as the best player in the region.

Prephoop’s sportswriter Russ Abner named his top six players in each region, calling them “Super Six Projections”. For the 14th region, Bonny made the cut. Abner praised him, saying, “Bonny can flat out score the ball… He can shoot it from deep and finish around the basket.” Another user on a “Bluegrass Rivals” basketball forum placed Bonny number one on his list of 14th region players. Bonny knows the spotlight will be on him this season, but he is as confident as ever. He said he has had a “massive summer” and has a lot of “big goals,” and he can’t wait to show Estill fans the fruits of his off-season labor.

As for the team, most online basketball gurus rank Estill second to Knott County Central in the region. This is pretty significant, considering the Estill basketball team has never before won a region title. With so many returning players like guards Bonny, Joe Benton, and Kevin Richardson along with centers Andrew Doty and Lane Doty, the team very well could clench the title. Coach John Bentley certainly thinks so; at a media conference in Perry County last Wednesday, he looked at the camera and said, “It’s the year.”