Easy Recipes

Slow Cooker Mac n’ Cheese

Ingredients:

12 ounces elbow macaroni, cooked

1 can (12 oz) evaporated milk

1½ cups milk

¼ cup (1/2 stick) butter, softened

1 teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

2 eggs, beaten

5½ cups shredded sharp cheddar cheese, divided, plus more for topping

Smoked paprika, for topping (optional)

Spray a large slow cooker with cooking spray. Add cooked macaroni, evaporated milk, milk, butter, salt, pepper, eggs and 5 cups cheese. Stir to combine. Top with remaining ½ cup cheese and a dash or two of smoked paprika, if desired.

Cover and cook on low 2½ to 3 hours. Stir mixture and serve with extra shredded cheese and paprika on top, if desired.

Simple Slow Cooker Lasagna

Ingredients:

9 oz oven-ready lasagna noodles

44 oz jar of your favorite pasta sauce

3 cups (around 26 oz) ricotta cheese

¼ cup grated parmesan cheese, optional

Instructions:

Spray crock with non-stick spray if desired

Add 1 cup of sauce and spread over bottom of slow cooker

Add three noodles on top of sauce

Top with about ¾ cup ricotta cheese

Top with ½ to ¾ cup sauce (depending on how saucy you like it)

Repeat with noodles, ricotta and sauce 3 more times

Top with 3 final noodles and one more cup of sauce

Sprinkle with parmesan cheese if desired

Cover and cook on high for 3 hours or low for 6

Slow Cooker Chicken and Corn Chowder

Serves 4 to 6

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon butter

1 pound thin sliced boneless skinless chicken breasts

salt and pepper

16 oz frozen sweet corn kernels

¼ cup flour

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon dried thyme

4 cups vegetable broth

1 cup heavy cream (for later)

salt (for later)

4 slices bacon, cooked crispy (for later), optional

fresh chives for garnish, optional

Instructions:

Optional step: melt butter in skillet over medium to high heat until really hot and bubbly (or in multi cooker)

Optional step: Sprinkle chicken lightly with salt and pepper

Optional step: Place in skillet and let brown on each side for 2-3 minutes to get a golden crust

Transfer to slow cooker

Add corn

Sprinkle chicken and corn with flour, onion powder, garlic powder and thyme and toss to coat evenly

Slowly add broth while stirring so that it doesn’t clump

Cover and cook on high for 3-4 hours or low for 6-8

Shred chicken with forks then stir in cream

Taste and add salt as needed (start with ¼ teaspoon and add more to taste, I used about 1 teaspoon)

Return to high heat and let warm through for about 15 minutes

Serve garnished with crumbled bacon and chives if you like.