C. Merill Adams, 77

C. Merill Adams, 77, of Hudson Avenue in Irvine, died Saturday, November 4, at the Compassionate Care Center, following a long illness. He was born October 14, 1940, in Estill County, a son of the late Leonard Rodney and Bessie Tipton Adams. He was an appliance repairman with Jimmy Webb Appliances and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Brenda C. Ross Adams; two sons, Steve Adams and wife Selisa Adams of Estill County; and Jimmy Adams of Estill County; a sister, Innas Watson and husband, Elzy Watson of Estill County; three brothers, Shirley Adams and wife Doris Adams of Estill County; Gary Adams and wife Sondra Adams of Estill County; and Tracy Adams and wife Judy Adams of Estill County; four grandchildren: BreAnda Browning and husband Kelby Browning, Travis Adams, Taylor Young, and Jimmy Adams II; a great grandchild, Rhett Browning; a sister-in-law, Vicki Adams of Estill County; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Deborah Renae Adams; and a brother, Ed Adams.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, November 6, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mark Pearson and Bro. Scott Rogers. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Scotty Adams, Shannon Adams, Greg Adams, Tim Adams, Keith Adams, Bryan Adams, Shawn Adams, and Michael Watson.

Lenvil George Canter, 86

Lenvil George Canter, 86, of East Grundy Avenue in Springfield, Kentucky, died Sunday, October 29, 2017, at the Norton Hospital in Louisville following a long illness. He was born February 25, 1931 in Estill County and was the son of the late Samuel and Esther Hughes Canter. He was a retired Proctor and Gamble employee and a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member and deacon of the First Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Jamison Canter.

He is survived by his son, Rick Canter and wife, Jean Canter of Ft. Wayne, Indiana; a brother, Samuel Canter, Jr. and wife, Lavenda Canter of Estill County; two grandchildren, Glen Veltum and Paul Veltum; five great grandchildren, Corbin Veltum, Makaela Veltum, Sarah Whitney, Rachel Whitney, and Luke Veltum.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Teresa Canter.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, November 7, at the First Baptist Church by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial at the Cobb Hill Cemetery.Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.

Jeana L. Barnes “Bean” Weir, 48

Jeana L. Barnes “Bean” Weir, 48, of Irvine, died Wednesday, November 1, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a housewife and a member of the Church of God.

She is survived by her mother, Betty Mayse of Irvine; a daughter, Natasha Ormes of Richmond; a granddaughter Honey Ray Abhrams; two sisters, Georgia McBratney and husband Robert McBratney of Irvine, and Tammy Brandenburg and husband Gary Brandenburg of Irvine; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Glenn Barnes; and her husband, Robert Weir. Funeral services were held Saturday, November 4, at the Grayson Funeral Home Chapel in Clay City with Bro. David Alexander officiating. Burial in the Abner Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge arrangements.

Fred Babb, 83

Fred Babb, 83 of Irvine, died on Saturday, November 4, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Born in Irvine on Red Lick to Lewis and Minnie Babb he lived on White Oak for most of his life. He was passionate about horses and enjoyed them immensely and was involved with them his whole life. He was self-employed as a heavy machinery operator, electrician, and farmer. In his spare time he enjoyed hunting, dogs, pocket knife collecting and was an avid outdoorsman. He was also bestowed the honor of being commissioned a Kentucky Colonel in 1982.

Fred was loving and proud of his two sons, Gary Babb (now deceased) and Larry David Babb. He is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Elaine Rawlins Babb; his daughter-in- law, Patty; and his granddaughter, Hailee.

He was proceeded in death by his brothers, Albert Babb and Lewis Babb, Jr.; and his sister, Eva.

Funeral services will be held Friday, November 10, at 1 p.m., at the White Oak Church of God, services officiated by Brother Glyndon Woosley. With burial to follow at the West Irvine Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 9, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m., at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home, 99 W Cedar Grove Road, Irvine, KY and after 11 a.m. Friday, at the White Oak Church of God.

Kenneth Gay Mastin, 86

Kenneth Gay Mastin, 86, died on Thursday, November 2. A native of Clark County, he was born on April 29, 1931, to the late John and Bessie Richardson Mastin. He was a retired electrician from VA Medical Center and an active member of Bethel Christian Church in Irvine. He was a proud United States Air Force Veteran of the Korean War served in the Marine Reserves.

Survivors include three children, Michael Mastin, Ron Mastin and wife, Denisa Mastin, and Angela Mastin; two grandchildren, Derek Mastin and John David Mastin; one sister, Lee Korn and husband, Hank Korn; one brother, Robert Mastin and wife, Elaine Mastin; two step children, Teresa Vanwinkle and Tim Holy and wife, Monica Holt.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Sparks Mastin.

Services were held Monday, November 6, 2017 at Scobee Funeral Home by Pastor Bill Curtis. Burial in Winchester Cemetery. Pallbearers were Todd Sadler, Sam Richardson, Jay Crossman, Wes Robertson, Robert Arnold, Gary Freeman, and Drew Robertson. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Veterans Outreach, 5464 Leestown Rd, Lexington, KY 40511.

Robert Dean White, 80

Robert Dean White, 80, of Clays Ferry Road in Richmond, died Friday, November 3, at the Irvine Health and Rehabilitation Center, following a long illness. He was born March 23, 1937, in Estill County, a son of the late Cecil and Effie Rose White. He was retired from the Trane Company where he was a welder and had lived in Madison County since 1977. He was a member of the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church in Lexington and was a Veteran of the United States Army.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita Alcorn White.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Motts; and two brothers, Glendon Ray White and Tommy White.

Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, Novemebr 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ron Harp. Burial in the Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Bill Walters, Brandon Walters, and Terry Stone.