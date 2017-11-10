Old TIme Baptist Singing

Old Time Baptist Church will be having a singing on Saturday, November 11, beginning at 7 p.m. Featured singers will be the Praise Singers. Singers are welcome and may bring instruments. Everyone is welcome to attend.

New Bethel Baptist #1 Revival

The New Bethel Baptist Church will be having revival Monday, November 13 through Saturday, November 18, beginning at 7 p.m. The preachers will be Bro. Chad Miller and Bro. Aaron Stamper. All are welcome.

Sandhill Christian Homecoming and Thanksgiving Dinner

Sandhill Christian Church will be having homecoming and Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, November 12. Morning worship begins at 11 a.m. there will be special music in the afternoon. Bro. Matt Vaught and the congregation invites everyone to come and enjoy the day with us.