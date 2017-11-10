Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Body Fitness classes with Sister Loretta

Interfaith Wellness Ministries presents Body Fitness exercise classes with Sister Loretta Spotilla, RN. These classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. There will be gentle exercise and movement and it will help build strength and flexibility. Classes will begin Monday, October 2, at the Estill County Extention Office on Stacy Lane, Classes will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., please donate $3 per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Community Chorus

We welcome new members, new voices, past and present members to join us! We know you are out there, Estill Countians, and we know from other venues, that you have beautiful voices. We need those voices and your talent! Come share it with us and the community. We rehearse on Tuesday nights, from 7 until 8 p.m., at the Irvine United Methodist Church on Main Street in Irvine. Our Christmas Concert will be Sunday, December 3, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Robin Reed (606) 723-4678 or Debbie Carlyle (606) 531-0465.

Center Volunteer Orientation

Estill County Center for Pregnancy & Parenting will offer two “Volunteer Orientation” sessions, on Nov. 16 at 6:30 p.m. and Nov. 17 at 2 p.m. Part of the ministry vision for 2018 is to make some evening hours available in order to better serve clients. This will allow those who desire to volunteer during evening hours to be able to do that as well. The Center is located at 126 Kentucky Avenue in Irvine. For more information, to register or make an appointment for services, call 606-723-0184.

Cooking Around the World

If you love to try new foods and learn about different countries, the Estill County Extension Office has a program for you! Cooking Around the World is a hands on program where we get to cook and taste different dishes from around the world and also learn about that country and their culture. You will learn how to prepare easy and delicious recipes that represents each country. Each month there will be a different country, so you don’t want to miss it. The first program will highlight the foods and culture of Panama and will be on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. If you would like to sign up for this program please call your Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, Thays Flores at 606-723-4557.

Estill County Democratic Reunion

The Estill County Democratic Executive Committee and the Democratic Women’s Club are hosting the Estill County Democratic Reunion at the Estill County Fairbarn on November 10, from 7 to 10 p.m. Barbecue and drinks will be provided, but the remainder of the meal will be potluck-style. Please bring a dish. There will also be a split-the-pot raffle.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, November 9, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Persons dedicated to improving the world one child and one community at a time are welcome to become members. Our community is stronger for Kiwanis’ contributions in the last 95 years. Come and make a difference.

Kiwanis Christmas Parade

Make plans to enter a float in this year’s parade under the Christmas lights!

Contact Larry Stewart at 606-723-4002 or any Kiwanis member to enter your club, church, school, or any other group in the parade. The parade will be held on Friday night, December 1, from 7 to 8 p.m. It will begin at Veterans Memorial Park and travel to Estill Springs Elementary.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts a Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

Library Classes

On November 18, we will be having a cake decorating class with Dena Rogers at 11 a.m. You will need to register for this class so we know how many to expect. Please call the library at 606-723-3030 or stop by to register. If you have any questions about any of our programs please feel free to call the Estill County Public Library at 606-723-3030 for more information.

Library News

The library will be closed on Friday, November 10, for staff training. We will re-open at 9 a.m. on November 11.

Public Library Events

Crafternoon meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Please stop by and join in the fun at the Estill County Public Library. All ages welcome! If you have any questions please call 606-723-3030 and ask for Lesa Ledford.

Retiree Luncheon

Winchester Sylvania/GTE/Osram/UAW retirees will gather for lunch Tuesday, Nov. 14, 11:30 a.m. at the Winchester Country Club on Boone Avenue in Winchester. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch.

Storytime Happenings

No Storytime on Friday, November 10, due to staff training. Our Wednesday Storytime will be held as normal from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Our new Starry Time Storytime is held on Monday evenings at 5 to 6 p.m. for ages 0-8 years. We have activities for tall and small ones. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club will meet Monday, November 13, at 7 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. The program will be a “Show, Tell, and Trade.” The group is organized for pursuing education in the activities of rock hounding, including, but not limited to field collection, and hands-on education in fabricating stones and mineralogical specimens into finished creations, by use of various art and lapidary skills. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend. Yearly dues are $20 per family and $15 per individual.

Tots Express School Readiness Program

Tots Express is a program to introduce 3 to 5 year old children to pre-school and help them become Kindergarten ready while also teaching parents strategies to help their child succeed. This is open to children who are not currently enrolled in pre-school at South Irvine Early Learning Center. Dates are: Nov 3, Nov 17, Dec 1, Jan 12, Feb 9, March 9, March 23*, April 13, and April 27, from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Attendance at each session is encouraged to ensure your child gets the greatest benefit of the program. Please note some dates may change due to weather. If Estill County Schools are closed, Tots Express will be cancelled. Tots Express classes are at South Irvine Early Learning Center. (We will meet at the Public Library Nov 17 and March 23.) Call 606-723-4700 to register. Registration deadline is the Tuesday before each session. Questions? call Mary Raider, 606-723-5830.

Vegetarian 101

There will be a Vegetarian 101 program hosted by the Estill County Extension Office on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 12 noon. Participants will learn about terms, concepts, health benefits and challenges associated with vegetarianism. They will also get the chance to sample an easy and quick vegetarian recipe. For more information, contact Thays Flores, Estill County Family & Consumer Sciences Agent, at 606-723-4557.

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Yoga Class

There will be a new yoga class at Everybody’s Gym beginning Oct. 5, at 5 p.m. The class will be given weekly and is for beginners. It will focus on strength, flexibility, and relaxation. For more information call (606) 424-8523.