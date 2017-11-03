Photos by Lisa Bicknell

Retired teachers Sara Noland, Ica Mays, Wanda Wilson and Sally Hill were recognized by County Judge-executive Wallace Taylor last week. He presented a proclaimation recognizing Retired Teachers Week.

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Retired Estill County teachers who have reached, or are about to reach, the age of 90 were recognized during a program hosted by the Estill County Retired Teachers Association at the courthouse last Wednesday.

County Judge-executive Wallace Taylor began the program by presenting a proclamation recognizing Retired Teacher’s Week, which he described as “a privilege and an honor” to do. He also thanked the teachers for the role they played in his own growth.

Some of the teachers shared memories from their careers, while family members spoke for others. Martha Royalty is also a member of the 90-plus club but did not attend the meeting. The Citizen Voice and Times hopes to share her story on a later date.

