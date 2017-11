Bonny Jean Caudill

The Estill County Middle School Youth Services Center Student of the Week is Bonny Jean Caudill. She is the daughter of William and Bonny Caudill. Bonny Jean is currently in the sixth grade and enjoys playing her clarinet in the band and cheerleading.

Students receiving this recognition are nominated by staff members at the Estill County Middle School for exemplary behavior, attitude, and/or citizenship.