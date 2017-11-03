By LINDSEY WOOD

CV&T Reporter

The Estill County football team ended their season with a humbling 75-28 loss to Lexington Christian. The Engineers had a particularly tough year, finishing 2-8 for the season and failing to make the playoffs. This game was a sad ending for a team continually plagued by injuries and other misfortunes.

On a lighter note, Logan Beckler capped off a fantastic senior season with another impressive offensive performance. He lead the team with 163 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns. He also had 69 passing yards with two pass completions, one being a touchdown pass. Lastly, Beckler scored a two-point conversion, making him the leading scorer of the night with 14 total points.

Though Beckler was the biggest contributor this game, several other players scored for the Engineers. Chance Edmonson had a rushing touchdown, JT O’Hair had a receiving touchdown, and Shawn Hardy scored a two-point conversion. Justin Stamper and Eli Haskel also helped offensively; they had 108 and 51 rushing yards, respectively.

Defensively, not much good can be said of the Engineers. They were simply outmatched by the dominant Lexington Christian offense.

This game, along with the majority of the season, was difficult for the players, coaches, and fans. Estill has much work to do if they want to get back on track these next few seasons, starting with getting—and keeping—everyone healthy. Other than that, the younger players must step up and acquire an understanding of the game if they want to make the Engineers a competitive team once again.