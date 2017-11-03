Larry A. Barnes, Jr., 72

Larry A. Barnes, Jr., 72, of Furnace Junction Road in Ravenna died Sunday, October 22, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born July 22, 1945 in Estill County and was the son of the late Arnold and Mary Elizabeth McIntosh Barnes. He was a retired Trane Co. employee and attended the Jesus Name Ministries. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by a sister, Tiny T. McIntosh of Ohio;

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Neil Barnes and Glenn Barnes.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, October 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Terry Barnes. Burial at the Crowe Cemetery. Pallbearers were Teddy Jones, Sr., Ted Jones, Jr., Shawn Jones, Steve Walton, Zack Walton, and Alex Wiseman.

Denver Richardson, 76

Denver Richardson, 76, of Richmond, died Wednesday, October 18, at The St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington. He was born on April 8, 1941, in Jackson County, the son of the late Ralph and Beulah Rader Richardson. He was a retired mechanic and heavy equipment operator for Vulcan Materials in Lexington, and was a member of the

Victory Tabernacle Church of God.

Survivors include his wife, Virginia Tipton Richardson; one daughter,

Charlotte Neeley and husband, Frank Neeley; one brother, Dennis Richardson and wife, Trish Richardson; as well as

several nieces, nephews and dear friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Gumm.

Funeral Services were held at Monday, October 23, at The Victory Tabernacle Church of God, 3129 Old Ky Hwy 52, with Rev. Geral Richardson officiating. Burial in the Roberts Cemetery in Estill County. The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

William Lindsay Rose, 82

William Lindsay Rose, 82, of Knob Lick, Irvine, died Thursday, October 19, at his residence following a short illness. He died peacefully in the care of his loving wife and family. He was an Estill County native born March 28, 1935 at Rice Station. He was son of the late James Dudley and Stella Lee Woosley Rose, a U. S. Air Force Veteran stationed in Korea and Japan and member of the 41st TAC Recon Squadron, and a retired employee of Ajax Magnathermic. He was a faithful and dedicated church member and had served as Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School Superintendant, Sunday School teacher and choir member. He was currently a member of Knob Lick Baptist Church. He was a farmer, property owner and had been a resident of Estill County most his life. He is dearly missed by his family and friends.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of 58 years, Norma Rhea Deaton Rose; three daughters, Patricia Ann Cox and husband, Rick Cox, Pamela Lynn Harris and husband, Scott Harris, and Paula Rhea Floyd and husband, Glenn Floyd; five grandchildren, Ashleigh Perry and husband, Dale Perry, Ryan Cox and wife, Bethany Cox, Kyle Cox, John Michael King and wife, Kayla King, and Alex Harris; two great-grandchildren, Declan Perry, and Blakely King; one sister, Lillie Rose Todd.

He is preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings, Leonard Rose, Cynthia Adams, Roy Rose, Christine Harris, Chester Rose, Elva Rose, Herbert Rose, Rufus Rose, and Freda Ramsey.

Services were held Sunday, October 22, at Reppert Funeral Home. Funeral Service was Monday, October 23, with Dale Perry and Paul Bicknell officiating. Burial in Berea Cemetery with full Military Honors. Pallbearers were Ashleigh Perry, Michael Deaton, Kyle Cox, Ryan Cox, Michael King, and Alex Harris. Honorary Pallbearer was Bruce Chrisman.

Reppert Funeral Home and Cremation Service entrusted with arrangements. www.reppertfuneralhome.com

Glen Dean Bishop, 77

Glen Dean Bishop, 77, died Thursday, October 26, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. He was a native of Madison County, a son of the late George and Lessie Isaacs Bishop. He was preceded in death by his siblings, Flossie Matthews, Stanley Reed, James Edward Bishop,and Louise Brockman.

Survivors include his son, Michael Bishop; his daughter, Teresa McCreary and husband, Jeff McCreary; his sister, Norma Jean Martin and husband, Doug Martin; his brother, Kenneth Bishop and wife, Shirley Bishop; his grandchildren, Aaron Bishop, Cody Bowles, Tanner Williams, and Jesse McCreary.

Services were held at Monday, October 30, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals, with Bro. Kenneth Bishop officiating. Burial in the Bishop/Isaacs Cemetery.

Joyce Dean Riddell, 78

Joyce Dean Riddell, 78, of Sydney Lane in Irvine died Sunday, October 22, at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center following a long illness. She was born June 30, 1939 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Marion and Bessie Hardy Willis. She was a homemaker who loved the Lord and had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Lee Riddell.

She is survived by two daughters, Patricia Abney and husband, Tim Abney of Irvine, and Peggy Turner of Irvine; a son, William Riddell of Irvine; four sisters, Nannie Hunt of Irvine, Myrtle Neal of Irvine, Judy Oaks of Irvine, and Sharrion Anderson of Winchester; three brothers, Farrell Willis of Irvine, Herman Willis of Irvine, and Cash Willis of Irvine; six grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren; and a very special friend, Beverly Dawes.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Riddell; and four brothers, Charles Willis, Bill Willis, Paul Willis, and Beverly Willis.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, October 26, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial at the Hardy Cemetery.

Mary Nell Rawlins, 58

Mary Nell Rawlins, 58, of Kentucky Highway 1050 in Jeffersonville died Wednesday, October 25, at her home following a long illness. She was born April 9, 1959 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Frank “Daygo” and Betty Lou Tipton Muncy. She was a former employee of Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was a member of the Irvine First Church of God and a past member of the Estill County Red Hat Society.

She is survived by her husband, Kenny Rawlins; a sister, Joyce Ann Tipton of Ravenna; three brothers, Paul “Sonny” Muncie of Irvine, Darrell Wayne Muncy of Richmond, and Charles William Muncy of Ravenna.

She was preceded in death by her son, Jonathan Tyler Rawlins; and a brother, Frankie Louis Muncy.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, October 31, at the West Irvine Cemetery by Bro. Stanley Hutchinson.

