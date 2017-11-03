Pine Hill Baptist Singing

The will be a sing at Pine Hill Baptist Church on Saturday, November 4, beginning at 6 p.m. with the Saved by Grace singers. Refreshments will be served. Everyone is welcome.

Sandhill Christian Homecoming and Thanksgiving Dinner

Sandhill Christian Church will be having homecoming and Thanksgiving dinner on Sunday, November 12. Morning worship begins at 11 a.m. there will be special music inn the afternoon. Bro. Matt Vaught and the congregation invites everyone to come and enjoy the day with us.

Stacy Lane Community Pentecostal Church of God Singing

Stacy Lane Community Pentecostal Church of god will have a singing Friday, November 3, beginning at 7 p.m. Arthur Christopher and his wife Geneva will be the special singers, Matt Burnett and wife will also be singing. Everyone welcome.