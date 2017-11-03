Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Thursday at noon at WestCare and every Monday at 105 Main Street at 7 p.m. Al-Anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-3018 for more information.

All Veterans Invited

All Veterans are cordially invited to Estill County High School to attend a program on November 10th at 9:00 a.m. Family, Career and Community Leaders of America students are sponsoring this event. Keynote speaker will be Bill Stewart. A reception will be held immediately following the program. For questions or to RSVP contact Kristen Wilson at 606-723-3537.

Beginner Yoga at Marcum and Wallace

Beginner Yoga class at Marcum & Wallace Hospital is held in the Mercy Room each Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. with instructor Laritza Gomez. The cost is one non-perishable food item for Helping Hands Outreach Ministry. Bring your own yoga mat. The instructor will guide the class through basic poses focused on relaxation, building core strength and flexibility. For class updates, please check the Marcum & Wallace Hospital Facebook page.

Board of Commissioners Meeting

The second Tuesday of each month the Board of Commissioners meet at Irvine Housing Authority, 285 Mountain Crest, beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Body Fitness classes with Sister Loretta

Interfaith Wellness Ministries presents Body Fitness exercise classes with Sister Loretta Spotilla, RN. These classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. There will be gentle exercise and movement and it will help build strength and flexibility. Classes will begin Monday, October 2, at the Estill County Extention Office on Stacy Lane, Classes will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., please donate $3 per class. For more information, call Sister Loretta at 723-8505.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Craker Barrell in Richmond.

Community Chorus

We welcome new members, new voices, past and present members to join us! We know you are out there, Estill Countians, and we know from other venues, that you have beautiful voices. We need those voices and your talent! Come share it with us and the community. We rehearse on Tuesday nights, from 7 until 8 p.m., at the Irvine United Methodist Church on Main Street in Irvine. Our Christmas Concert will be Sunday, December 3, beginning at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Robin Reed (606) 723-4678 or Debbie Carlyle (606) 531-0465.

Cooking Around the World

If you love to try new foods and learn about different countries, the Estill County Extension Office has a program for you! Cooking Around the World is a hands on program where we get to cook and taste different dishes from around the world and also learn about that country and their culture. You will learn how to prepare easy and delicious recipes that represents each country. Each month there will be a different country, so you don’t want to miss it. The first program will highlight the foods and culture of Panama and will be on Monday, November 13, 2017 at 5:30 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. If you would like to sign up for this program please call your Family and Consumer Sciences Agent, Thays Flores at 606-723-4557.

County Agricultural Investment Program

Applications will be available for Estill County’s CAIP to assist farmers in making important on-farm investments. The application period lasts from October 16 to November 3. Applications will only be accepted during this time and can be obtained through the Estill County Conservation District at 1505 Richmond Rd. The office is open from Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please obtain your Farm Serial Number (FSN) from the Farm Service Agency at the Richmond USDA Service Center prior to applying. Call 606-723-5104, or see www.facebook.com/ECCDKY. All applications are scored, based on the scoring criteria set by the Kentucky Agriculture Development Board.

EAG Calendar

We want your photos for the 2018 Estill Action Group calendar! Submit your picture with a caption describing what Estill County means to you. We are also selling dates for local meetings or events, special birthdays, or anniversaries for $5 for one date; $15 for monthly. Dates limited to 3 events per day. All photos and dates are due by October 18. Send your pictures or date requests to estillactiongroup@gmail.com.

ECDEC

The Estill County Democratic Executive Committee will meet at the Estill County Library on October 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. You do not have to be an elected member of the committee to attend. This month we will discuss tax reform and pension solutions for Kentucky.

Estill County Democratic Reunion

The Estill County Democratic Executive Committee and the Democratic Women’s Club are hosting the Estill County Democratic Reunion at the Estill County Fairbarn on November 10, from 7 to 10 p.m. Barbecue and drinks will be provided, but the remainder of the meal will be potluck-style. Please bring a dish. There will also be a split-the-pot raffle.

Gift Wrappers Are Needed

Volunteers are needed to wrap the 1,100 toys and books for the 37th annual Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party which will be held Sat., Dec. 2 at the First Christian Church in Irvine. The gifts will be wrapped at Citizens Guaranty Bank on River Drive on Thursday, November 2, Tuesday, November 7, and Thursday, November 9 at 9 a.m. Paper, ribbon, and tape will be provided. The party is being planned for children in Estill County that are 12 years of age and younger. Further dates for wrapping gifts will be announced later as needed. The party has been able to continue through the years due to the generosity of the community. Donations for the party can be given at Citizens Guaranty Bank. Contact Francine Bonny or Regina Robertson for more information.

Lego Club

The Estill County Public Library hosts a Lego Club each Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. The suggested ages for this group is 6 to 12. Come build with us! For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Library Board Meetings

The Estill County Public Library board of directors will begin meeting on the third Wednesday of each month instead of on the third Thursday. However, the time of day and location will not change; The board will still meet at 1:00 p.m. in the library meeting room, and meetings are always open to the public.

Para-educator Certification

Free! Earn a teacher/aide/para-educator certification. Call the Estill County Adult Education Center at 606-723-7323. Note: If you gave 48 college credits, you do not need this certification.

Public Library Events

Crafternoon meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at 1:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. October 25 at 1:30 Nelle Williams will be “Having Fun With Yeast” at the library. Please stop by and join in the fun at the Estill County Public Library. All ages welcome! If you have any questions please call 606-723-3030 and ask for Lesa Ledford.

Retiree Luncheon

Winchester Sylvania/GTE/Osram/UAW retirees will gather for lunch Tuesday, Nov. 14, 11:30 a.m. at the Winchester Country Club on Boone Avenue in Winchester. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch.

Storytime Happenings

The Estill County Public Library has two daytime Storytimes each Wednesday and Friday mornings from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Our next Starry Time Storytime is held on Monday evenings from 5 to 6 p.m. for ages 0-8 years. We have activities for tall and small ones. For more information contact Amy Hughes, Children’s Librarian, at 723-3030 at the Estill County Public Library.

Twin City Chilly Chili Day

The annual Twin City Chilly Chili Day, hosted by the Estill Action Group, will be at the American Legion in Ravenna on Nov 4. Chili cook-off from 5 to 8 p.m., live music 8 to 10 p.m. $5 for tasting, $10 for tasting and music. Go to estillactiongroup.com for more details or register your team’s chili entry!

West Irvine Site Based Decision Meeting

West Irvine SBDM will be the third Tuesday of each month at 4 p.m.

Yoga Class

There will be a new yoga class at Everybody’s Gym beginning Oct. 5, at 5 p.m. The class will be given weekly and is for beginners. It will focus on strength, flexibility, and relaxation. For more information call (606) 424-8523.