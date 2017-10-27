By LINDSEY WOOD

CV&T Reporter

Senior members of the girls soccer team pose with their runner-up trophy. Left to right are Savannah Brewer, Jadyn Rose, and Lindsey Wood.

After the Estill girls’ soccer team lost the district championship to Powell County, they were set to play district winner and tournament favorite, Letcher County, in the first round of the regional tournament. The Lady Engineers rose to the occasion and played outstanding defense and scored the winning goal on a penalty kick late in the game. This win gave the team a chance to take on Perry County Central for the region championship, which Estill lost 2-0.

In their first-round game against Letcher County, the Lady Engineers played with heart and confidence, despite the odds. Letcher had an athletic team with good scoring capabilities, so Estill’s defense had to bring their A-game. Goalkeeper Savannah Brewer delivered a phenomenal performance with a total of 19 saves, including one penalty kick. Also, Lindsey Wood man-marked the 14th region player of the year and made her obsolete. Beyond those two senior players, defenders Skylar Wallling, Jadyn Rose, and Alexis Hall helped to lock down Estill’s defensive third.

After grinding out impressive defense all game long, Estill got a big break with five minutes left in the game: a Letcher County player got a handball in the goalie’s box, giving Estill a penalty kick. Sophomore Kalea Hatton took the shot and scored. Hatton’s goal would be the only one of the game, and it was quite an impressive feat for such a young player.

The following Thursday, the Lady Engineers faced Perry County Central in the regional championship. Earlier in the season, Estill edged out a narrow victory over Perry, 1-0, so Perry was looking for revenge along with the regional title. The Engineers, however, lacked the sense of urgency that had propelled them to their upset win over Letcher, and Perry made them pay for it; they shut down Estill’s offense and used quick passes to keep the Engineer’s defense one step behind, resulting in a 2-0 victory for Perry.

And with that defeat, another season is in the books for the Estill girls’ soccer team. This year’s team went 9-11 and secured district runner-up and region runner-up titles.