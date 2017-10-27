Raymond “Fuzzy” Alcorn, 74

Raymond “Fuzzy” Alcorn, 74, husband of Ernestine Richardson Alcorn, died Monday, October 16, in Lexington. Born Feb. 21, 1943 in Irvine, he was the son of the late William and Lillian Beckler Alcorn. He retired from IBM and was the Facilities Director at Southland Christian Church for many years. He was a past President of the Committee of 101 and an active volunteer and member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Sean Alcorn and wife, Kimberly Alcorn of Lexington, and Raya Lewis and husband, Benjamin Lewis of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Camden Alcorn, Riley Alcorn, Renna Lewis, and Benjamin Lewis II; and two sisters, Shirley Carey and Janice Fletcher, both of Irvine. Funeral services were held Friday, October 20, at Kerr Brothers Funeral Home – Harrodsburg Rd. Burial at Evergreen Memory Gardens. Contributions are suggested Bluegrass Hospice Care, 2312 Alexandria Dr., Lexington, KY 40504 or Vanderbilt – Ingram Cancer Center, c/o VUMC Gift and Donor Services, 2525 West End Ave., Suite 450, Nashville, TN 37203-1761.

David Wayne Riddell, 74

David Wayne Riddell, 74, of Stacy Lane in Irvine, died Wednesday, October 18, at the Compassionate Care Center, following a short illness. He was born June 26, 1943, in Estill County, a son of Sarah Angeline Perry Riddell and the late Elmer Riddell. He retired as a mechanical contractor. He had lived in Estill County most of his life and was of the Christian Faith.

In addition to his mother, he is also survived by two sons, Stanley Wayne Riddell and wife, Angela Riddell of Lexington and Bradley David Riddell and wife, Catina Riddell of Richmond; a sister, Laura Faye Johnson of Nicholasville; five brothers, Earl Douglas Riddell of Irvine, Tony Marshall of Nicholasville, Bobby Joe Riddell of Frankfort, Roger Allen Riddell of Nicholasville, and James Benny Riddell of Nicholasville; four grandchildren, Jonathan Allen Ashworth, Joseph Alexander Ashworth, Ryan Sheets, and Alexandria Lamb; his ex-wife, Anna Sparks Riddell; and a host of family and friends.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Doris Marie Riddell; and three brothers, Elmer Riddell, Jr., Danny Dale Riddell, and Kirt Douglas Riddell.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, October 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tom Riddell, Marshall Riddell, Doug Riddell, John Riddell, Wayne Woolery, and Benji Riddell. Honorary Pallbearers were Danny Holliman, Michael Bishop, and Frank Johnson.

Cordelia Mae Stevenson, 96

Cordelia Mae Stevenson, 96, of Ben Hunt Road in Irvine died Sunday, October 15, at her home. She was born February 16, 1921 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Wesley A. and Edith Jane Fowler Winkle. She was a retired cook with the Estill County School System and attended the Rice Station Christian Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, James Stevenson, Jr.

She is survived by two daughters, Janice Barrett and husband, Kelly Barrett of Richmond, and Charlene Haggard and husband, Garland Haggard, Jr. of Irvine; a son, Quinn Stevenson and wife, Cindy Stevenson of Irvine; four grandchildren, Toni Newton, Dustin Stevenson, Ryan Haggard, and Michael Haggard; and two great-grandchildren, Kellan Newton and Kambree Newton.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Reta Jane Arvin and Olivia Ross; and two brothers, Roscoe Winkle and Robert Winkle.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, October 18, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial at the Turpin Cemetery.

Larry A. Barnes, Jr., 72

Larry A. Barnes, Jr., 72, of Furnace Junction Road in Ravenna died Sunday, October 22, at his home following a sudden illness. He was born July 22, 1945 in Estill County and was the son of the late Arnold and Mary Elizabeth McIntosh Barnes. He was a retired Trane Co. employee and attended the Jesus Name Ministries. He had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by a sister, Tiny T. McIntosh of Ohio.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Neil Barnes and Glenn Barnes.

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, October 28, at noon, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Terry Barnes. Burial will be at the Crowe Cemetery. Friends may call after 10 a.m. Saturday, October 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home.

Thelma Jane Winkler Stamper, 74

Thelma Jane Winkler Stamper, 74, wife of Billy Don Stamper Sr., of Irvine, died at her home on Thursday, October 19. A native of Estill County, she was a daughter of the late Alvin and Dorothy Johnson Winkler. She enjoyed going to Bluegrass festivals, square dancing, cooking, collecting dolls and baking.

Survivors other than her husband include her sons; John Stamper, Weldon Stamper, Tyrone Stamper, and Billy Stamper, Jr.; her daughter, Deloris Pearson; and grandchildren, September Stamper, Isabelle Pelfrey, and Alex Lynn Stamper.

Services were held Monday, October 23, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Jerry Chaney officiating. Burial in the Campbell Cemetery. Pallbearers were Dwight Smith, Weldon Stamper, John Stamper, Billy Stamper, Jr., Harold Gene Winkler, and Tyrone Stamper.

Thomas Durham, Jr., 52

Thomas Durham, Jr., 52, of Brown Ridge Road in Irvine died Sunday, October 15. He was born July 15, 1965 in Estill County and was the son of Thomas Durham, Sr. and Ileen Moreland Durham Wolfinbarger. He was a roofing specialist and had lived in Estill County all his life.

Survivors in addition to his father and mother include; two daughters, Rhonda Knight of Georgia, and Stephanie Beckum of Georgia; a sister, Rhonda Armstrong of Georgia; five grandchildren, Destiny Beckum, Kyle Beckum, Landen Beckum, Brenden Knight, and Melissa Knight.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Melissa Durham.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, October 19, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Chris Carlyle. Burial at the Durham Cemetery. Pallbearers were Robert Kelly, Billy Kelly, Bobby Calahan, Michael Bishop, Algin Moreland, and Travon Durham.

Paulana Kaye Townsend Rawlins, 46

Paulana Kaye Townsend Rawlins, 46, wife of Robert Rawlins died Monday, October 16, at Baptist Health. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of Paul Townsend and the late Sue Helen Blevins Townsend. She was a homemaker that enjoyed sewing, photography, flowers and gardening.

Survivors other than her husband Robert include her father Paul Townsend; her children Shaina Horn (Daryl Warford) Donnie Vickers, and Chris Thacker; her step-daughter Myrayah Rawlins; her siblings Sandy Combs and husband, Heath Combs, Gary Paul Townsend and wife, Jennifer Townsend; her grandchildren, McKenzie Jade Warford and Colin Warford; her nieces, Samantha Navares, Stephanie Abney, and Olivia Townsend; her sister in law, Melody Barnes and her son, Joshua Barnes.

Funeral services were held Thursday, October 29, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals.